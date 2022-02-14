French police shoot knife-wielding man dead at Paris' Gare du Nord station

1/2

The Gare du Nord train station in Paris is one of Europe's busiest transportation hubs. File Photo by EPA

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A man was shot dead by police at Paris' Gare du Nord station on Monday morning after threatening an officer. The shooting happened around 7 a.m. local time after a man armed with a knife threatened an officer at the station. Advertisement

He was seen waving a knife engraved with the anti-police motto ACAB, or "All cops are bastards."

Police opened fire at him after warning him to drop the weapon. He didn't comply, and three to four shots were fired.

The man died on the scene, and two officers were "slightly injured."

Interior minister Gerald Darmanin said in a tweet that the officers used their weapons to avert "any danger to themselves and to passengers."

A terrorist motive has been ruled out, according to police, as the man was known to wander the station.

Ce matin vers 7h, une patrouille de policiers a été menacée par un individu armé d'un couteau dans les transports en commun franciliens. Les policiers ont fait usage de leur arme, écartant ainsi tout danger, pour eux-mêmes et pour les voyageurs.— Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) February 14, 2022