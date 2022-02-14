Trending
World News
Feb. 14, 2022 / 10:56 AM

Explosion in France kills at least seven people, including a newborn baby

By UPI Staff

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- At least seven people -- including a newborn baby and another child -- were killed by an explosion and fire in southern France early Monday.

Firefighters continue to search through the gutted three-story building and nearby affected properties for other survivors or victims.

"Unfortunately, the work of the firefighters and other services is not finished so this may not be definite," French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said of the death toll, according to The Guardian.

The explosion occurred around 1:30 a.m. local time and is believed to have happened on the ground floor.

Flames engulfed the building and two adjacent properties. Firefighters have yet to search the last of the three buildings, stating that it's too dangerous to enter.

High temperatures and collapsed floors added to the precarious situation.

Around 30 people were wounded or suffered psychological trauma from the blast.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex expressed his condolences to the victims' families and friends.

He also commended the work of emergency services who said they were working in difficult circumstances.

Almost 100 firefighters were called to the scene.

Latest Headlines

Google, Netflix fined over 'unfair' subscription practices in South Korea
World News // 21 minutes ago
Google, Netflix fined over 'unfair' subscription practices in South Korea
SEOUL, Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Google, Netflix and three other video streaming services were fined for "unfair" subscription practices in South Korea.
Oil prices may pass $100 per barrel amid Russia-Ukraine tensions, energy experts say
World News // 32 minutes ago
Oil prices may pass $100 per barrel amid Russia-Ukraine tensions, energy experts say
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Energy experts expressed worry Monday that oil prices could pass $100 per barrel amid the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
Met police declare 'no confidence' in London mayor
World News // 44 minutes ago
Met police declare 'no confidence' in London mayor
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The body representing London's Metropolitan Police officers came to the defense of resigned commander Cressida Dick Monday, declaring no confidence in London Mayor Shadiq Khan.
British tax collector arrests 3, seizes NFTs in $1.9 million fraud case
World News // 2 hours ago
British tax collector arrests 3, seizes NFTs in $1.9 million fraud case
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Britain's tax-collecting agency said on Monday that it's seized three non-fungible tokens -- better known as NFTs -- and that three people have been arrested as part of a fraud case worth almost $2 million.
Prince Charles' wife Camilla tests positive for COVID-19
World News // 2 hours ago
Prince Charles' wife Camilla tests positive for COVID-19
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Camilla, the wife of Britain's Prince Charles, has tested positive for COVID-19 just days after her husband also discovered that he'd been infected, officials said Monday.
Ukraine-Russia crisis: German leader Olaf Scholz visits Kiev; Biden and Johnson to speak
World News // 4 hours ago
Ukraine-Russia crisis: German leader Olaf Scholz visits Kiev; Biden and Johnson to speak
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- New German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is in Ukraine on Monday as part of a two-day effort to try and head off a possibly Russian invasion that some experts and officials fear could be just days away.
Millions will celebrate Valentine's Day, except in nations where it's banned or discouraged
World News // 5 hours ago
Millions will celebrate Valentine's Day, except in nations where it's banned or discouraged
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Millions will commemorate Valentine's Day on Monday, which is a day of celebrating romance throughout most of the world -- but religious and cultural differences mean that the holiday is banned in a handful of nations.
Pakistan PM vows 'zero tolerance' for mob who lynched accused man
World News // 16 hours ago
Pakistan PM vows 'zero tolerance' for mob who lynched accused man
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday vowed to bring to justice members of a mob who lynched a man accused of setting fire to pages torn from a Holy Koran.
Israel urges citizens to leave Ukraine as returnees arrive in Tel Aviv
World News // 19 hours ago
Israel urges citizens to leave Ukraine as returnees arrive in Tel Aviv
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Sunday urged Israelis to leave Ukraine on one of the dwindling number of flights set to depart from Kyiv this week amid fears of an impending Russian invasion.
COVID-19 cases decline 19% in world; South Korea sets daily record
World News // 20 hours ago
COVID-19 cases decline 19% in world; South Korea sets daily record
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- COVID-19 is subsiding worldwide with a 1% weekly decline in deaths and 19% drop in cases as only Russia, Germany, Netherlands and South Korea set national daily marks among large nations in the past week.
