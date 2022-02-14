Explosion in France kills at least seven people, including a newborn baby

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- At least seven people -- including a newborn baby and another child -- were killed by an explosion and fire in southern France early Monday.

Firefighters continue to search through the gutted three-story building and nearby affected properties for other survivors or victims.

"Unfortunately, the work of the firefighters and other services is not finished so this may not be definite," French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said of the death toll, according to The Guardian.

The explosion occurred around 1:30 a.m. local time and is believed to have happened on the ground floor.

Flames engulfed the building and two adjacent properties. Firefighters have yet to search the last of the three buildings, stating that it's too dangerous to enter.

High temperatures and collapsed floors added to the precarious situation.

Around 30 people were wounded or suffered psychological trauma from the blast.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex expressed his condolences to the victims' families and friends.

He also commended the work of emergency services who said they were working in difficult circumstances.

Almost 100 firefighters were called to the scene.