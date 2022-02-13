Russians win gold in men's cross-country skiing relay

1/5

Snow covers the ground in front of the Olympic Rings outside the National Stadium during a snow storm at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on Sunday. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The Russian Olympic Committee took gold in the men's 4 x 10-kilometer cross-country skiing relay during the Winter Olympics in Beijing on Sunday after the second training for the women's downhill skiing event was canceled because of a snowstorm. Snow fells in Beijing on Saturday and Sunday where after no wet weather had been reported since began on Feb. 3, and athletes have had to compete on man-made snow. An alert from Accuweather has noted that Beijing could experience dense fog through Wednesday. Advertisement

Despite the weather conditions, ROC team members Alexey Chervotkin, Alexander Bolshunov, Denis Spitsov and Sergey Ustiugov each held firm leads over other teams -- finishing the 40-kilometer race with a time of 1:54:50.7. The win marked the fourth gold medal, and 17th medal overall, for the ROC.

The ROC also won a silver medal Sunday after Konstantin Ivliev's second-place finish in the men's 500-meter short-track speedskating event and two bronze medals. Angelina Golikova finished in third place in the women's 500-meter long-track speedskating event and Eduard Latypov took the bronze in the men's 12.5-kilometer pursuit event.

The silver medal in the men's 4 x 10-kilometer cross-country skiing relay went to Norway with a time of 1:55:57.9 and France took the bronze medal with a time of 1:56:07.1.

Norway is leading the national medal count with nine gold medals and 21 medals overall -- thanks in part to big wins during biathlon events on Sunday.

The United States won one medal Sunday when Erin Jackson took the gold medal in the women's 500-meter long-track speedskating event. However, Team USA also took significant wins in other events leading to their finals.

Kaillie Humphries currently holds the track record of 1:04.44 for her first-place win during Heat 1 of the women's monobob sledding event at the Yanqing National Sliding Center on Sunday. The finals for the monobob event will be held Monday.

Humphries is competing for the U.S. in the debut of the one-woman bobsled event. She won two gold medals for Canada in bobsledding events during the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver and in Sochi, Russia, in 2014 -- as well as a bronze medal for Canada in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Laura Nolte of Germany took second place in the heat with a time of 1:04.74 while Christine de Bruin of Canada took third with a time of 1:05.12.In a second heat, Humphries took first again with a time of 2:09.10 while de Bruin took second and Nolte took third.

Meanwhile, the U.S. men's hockey team remains undefeated after beating Germany 3-2 during its final match of the preliminary round during the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, earning the top seed for the quarterfinals.

Round-robin play for men's and women's curling continued on Sunday with the U.S. women's team standing in a third-place tie with Britain and Sweden behind Switzerland and Japan. Sweden defeated Team USA with a score of 10-4 on Sunday.

Sweden leads the men's curling standings where Team USA is sixth, despite an 8-6 win against China on Sunday.

The third training for the men's large hill ski jumping event was also held Sunday ahead of the team competition on Monday, with Slovenia's Cene Prevc scoring at the top of the results with 69.4 points after a jump distance of 132 meters.

Norway's Robert Johansson and Halvor Egner Granerud scored in second and third place respectively, another achievement for the country's team.

The second training for the Gundersen Large Hill/10-kilometer Nordic Combined event were held Sunday with a third training scheduled for Monday. Kristjan Ilves of Estonia took first place during the training with Jens Luraas Oftebro and Espen Bjoernstad of Norway taking second and third respectively.

The second women's downhill was cancels with another one scheduled ahead of Tuesday's race. One week ago, the men's downhill was was pushed back. Snow failed to scrap the men's giant slalom.

Members of the Netherlands team take a selfie on the podium during the venue ceremony for the women's 300-meter short track team relay finals in the Capital Indoor Stadium at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on Sunday, February 13, 2022. The Netherlands won the gold medal, South Korea the silver medal and China the bronze medal. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo