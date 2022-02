1/2

River Radamus of the U.S. reacts after finishing just out of the medals in fourth place in the men's giant slalom event at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Photo by Rick T. Wilking/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- River Radamus performed his career-best with a fourth-place finish for Team USA on Sunday in the men's giant slalom event at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, his highest-ever finish. Radamus, who turned 24 during the Olympic Games, finished the Ice River course with a total time of 2:10.95 after two runs, finishing with a time of 1:03.79 after the first run and 1:07.16 after the second. Advertisement

Marco Odermatt of Switzerland won the gold medal with a total time of 2:09.35 while Zan Kranjec of Slovenia took the silver medal and Mathieu Favre of France took the bronze.

"River Radamus ... remember the name," the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team posted to Twitter after the event.

The Olympics Games in Beijing marks Radamus' first time competing in the Winter Olympics. He also competed in the men's super-G event, in which he placed 15th.

He previously won three gold medals in the 2016 Youth Olympic Games, a competition for athletes between the ages of 14 and 18 which is organized by the International Olympic Committee.

"I've put a lifetime of work into getting here," Radamus posted on Instagram before the event. "I'm going to leave everything I have on the hill tomorrow because anything less would be a disservice to the me that gave everything to earn this opportunity."

Advertisement

Beijing Olympics: Moments from men's skiing