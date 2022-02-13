Norway takes three more medals in women's, men's biathlon events

1/5

Coaches carry Norway's Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold out of the finish area after she collapsed following the women's biathlon 10km pursuit event at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics on Sunday. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Norway took three medals in the women's and men's biathlon events on Sunday despite the collapse of one of the team's athletes at the finish line. Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold of Norway was making her way to a third-place finish in the women's 10-kilometer pursuit biathlon when she started to fall back and ultimately collapsed across the finish line after finishing her run, Yahoo! Sports reported. Advertisement

Per Arne Botnan, the team's manager, told Norwegian media that Tandrevold was being treated by doctors in a heating booth.

Tandrevold posted about the event on Instagram thanking fans for the kind messages she has received despite missing out on the bronze medal.

"Today I reached a new low. Top sports do not always feel fair, I think," she said. "I will continue to fight."

She also praised her teammates who went on to win medals, posting in another message that the Norwegian biathlon team was "on fire."

Marte Olsbu Roiseland took her third gold, her fourth medal overall, of the Olympic Games with a finish time of 34:46.9. Tiril Eckhoff of Norway earned the bronze, while Elvira Oeberg of Sweden earned the silver medal.

Eckhoff told Yahoo! Sports after the race that conditions on the course were "very heavy" and there was a "lot of snow."

"It was a tough race and I had to work my ass off to get a medal," she said.

Joane Reid placed 29th for the United States, the top placement for Team USA in the event.

Tarjei Boe of Norway took the silver medal in the men's 12.5-kilometer pursuit event, just 28.6 seconds behind gold medalist Quentin Fillon Maillet of France who finished with a time of 39:07.5. Eduard Latypov took the bronze for the Russian Olympic Committee.

Boe won a gold medal for Norway in a mixed relay event and a bronze medal for the men's 10-kilometer sprint.

Boe's younger brother, Johannes Thingnes Boe, placed fifth in the competition. He has won two gold medals in the Beijing Games for the men's 10-kilometer sprint and a mixed relay event, as well as a bronze for the men's 20-kilometer individual biathlon event.

Maillet also won the gold medal for the 20-kilometer pursuit and silver medals in the 10-kilometer sprint and mixed relay.

Jake Brown of Team USA placed 40th -- the top spot for the U.S. during the men's event on Sunday.