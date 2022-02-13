Advertisement
World News
Feb. 13, 2022 / 10:37 AM

Netherlands sets Olympic record in women's 3,000-meter short track relay

By Adam Schrader and Allen Cone


Netherlands team members celebrate winning gold in the women's 3,000-meter short trsck relay, an Olympics record, in the Capital Indoor Stadium at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on Sunday. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The Netherlands set an Olympic record in short-track speedskating during the women's 3,000-meter relay on Sunday, earning the gold medal for the event.

The team finished the race with a time of 4:03.409, less than a second behind their own world record set during a race in October in Beijing.

South Korea earned the silver medal with a time of 4:03.627 while China received the bronze medal with a time of 4:03.863.

The U.S. also raced during the event on Sunday but was penalized for obstructing another lane. The ROC was also penalized during the event.

RELATED Erin Jackson wins gold in speedskating; U.S. first in 28 years

Shaoang Liu of Hungary, 23, won the gold medal during the men's 500-meter short-track race with a time of 40.338 seconds. Konstantin Ivliev of the Russia Olympic Committee received the silver medal with a time of 40.431 while Canadian Steven Dubois took the bronze with a time of 40.669.

Defending champion Dajing Wu of China competed during a second final and finished with a time of 41.157 but did not earn a spot on the podium.

Wu, 27, holds the Olympic record in the event for his 39.584 gold medal win during the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. Later that year, he set the world record during a race in Salt Lake City with a time of 39.505.

RELATED China's Gao sets Olympic record, wins 500-meter speed skate

The U.S. finished last in the short-track semifinals Sunday.

In the 500-meter men's event, Hungary's Shaoang Liu captured Hungary's first individual gold medal in short track. Shaoang won all the races Sunday.

Konstantin Ivliev of the Russian Olympic Team took the silver and Canada's Steven Dubois earned the bronze, his second medal of the 2022 Winter Olympics after taking second in the men's 100-meter final.

RELATED Irene Schouten breaks another Olympic record with gold in 5,000-meter speedskating

The U.S. failed to advance to trhe semifinals.

Beijing Olympics: Moments from women's speed skating


ROC's Elizaveta Golubeva leads her team as they compete in the women's team pursuit quarterfinals speedskating event at the Beijing Winter Olympics on February 12, 2022. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

