Advertisement
World News
Feb. 13, 2022 / 10:13 AM

Erin Jackson wins gold in speedskating; U.S. first in 28 years

By Adam Schrader
Beijing Olympics: Moments from women's speed skating
ROC's Elizaveta Golubeva leads her team as they compete in the women's team pursuit quarterfinals speedskating event at the Beijing Winter Olympics on February 12, 2022. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Erin Jackson of Team USA won a gold medal Sunday for her first-place finish in the women's 500-meter long-track speedskating event at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

It was the first time the United States has won the event since 1994 when Bonnie Blair won her third gold medal for the event at the Olympic Games in Lillehammer, Norway.

Advertisement

Jackson, 29, finished the race with a time of 37.04 seconds while Miho Takagi of Japan took the silver medal with a time of 37.12 seconds and Angelina Golikova of the Russian Olympic Committee took the bronze with a time of 37.21 seconds.

"Speedy looking extra speedy," Team USA tweeted after her race, in reference to the athlete's nickname.

RELATED German slider sets track record in women's skeleton at Beijing Olympics

Jackson, who finished the event in 24th place during the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchange, South Korea, threw her arms in air and wore a look of surprised victory after realizing she had won the race.

"ERIN JACKSON IS OLYMPIC CHAMPION‼️‼️ REPEAT: ERIN JACKSON IS OLYMPIC CHAMPION," the Twitter account for the U.S. speedskating team posted.

Jackson's win came after the U.S. men's team placed second during the team pursuit speedskating event quarterfinals, progressing to the semifinals.

Advertisement
RELATED Norwegian brothers finish on podium in biathlon sprint at Beijing Olympics

Ethan Cepuran, Casey Dawson and Emery Lehman of Team USA finished the long-track race just 0.04 seconds behind Norway.

The Russian Olympic Committee finished the course in third place with a time of 3:38.67 while the Netherlands finished the course in fourth place with a time of 3:38.90. Both teams will also move on to the semi-finals and finals on Tuesday.

Eight teams competed for the chance to advance during the quarterfinals Sunday, with only the top four teams progressing to the semi-finals for a chance at a medal.

RELATED Japanese women set Olympic record in speed skating pursuit

The semifinals will feature the U.S. facing off against the ROC while the Netherlands will race against Norway for a chance to advance to the finals.

The U.S. currently holds the world record of 3:34.47 in the men's team pursuit event for a race in Salt Lake City in December. Norway holds the Olympic Record for its gold medal finish in the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang in 2018.

Latest Headlines

U.S. hockey team defeats Germany 3-2 earning top seed in quarterfinals
World News // 5 minutes ago
U.S. hockey team defeats Germany 3-2 earning top seed in quarterfinals
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The undefeated U.S. men's hockey team beat Germany 3-2 during its final match of the preliminary round during the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, earning the top seed for the quarterfinals.
Netherlands sets Olympic record in women's 3,000-meter short track relay
World News // 55 minutes ago
Netherlands sets Olympic record in women's 3,000-meter short track relay
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The Netherlands set an Olympic record in short-track speedskating during the women's 3,000-meter relay on Sunday, earning the gold medal for the event.
River Radamus performs career best in giant slalom; Switzerland takes gold
World News // 1 hour ago
River Radamus performs career best in giant slalom; Switzerland takes gold
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- River Radamus performed his career-best with a fourth-place finish for Team USA on Sunday in the men's giant slalom event at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, his highest-ever finish.
Nine killed, three injured during road ambush in Philippines
World News // 18 hours ago
Nine killed, three injured during road ambush in Philippines
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Nine people were killed and three were injured during an ambush Saturday in the Philippine province of Maguindanao, local authorities reported.
Biden warns Putin of 'swift and severe costs' amid growing tensions
World News // 1 day ago
Biden warns Putin of 'swift and severe costs' amid growing tensions
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin on a phone call Saturday of "swift and severe costs" if Russia escalates tensions by invading Ukraine.
French police tear gas 'Freedom Convoy' protesters in Paris
World News // 21 hours ago
French police tear gas 'Freedom Convoy' protesters in Paris
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- French police fired tear gas and arrested dozens of protesters in Paris opposing COVID-19 restrictions who were inspired by the "Freedom Convoy" trucker protests in Canada.
Police begin removing COVID-19 protesters on U.S.-Canada bridge
World News // 22 hours ago
Police begin removing COVID-19 protesters on U.S.-Canada bridge
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Police on Saturday began enforcing a judge's order to remove anti-COVID-19 mandate protesters who have blocked the Ambassador Bridge on the U.S.-Canadian border for days.
Forecasters tracking a storm threat for Beijing
World News // 1 day ago
Forecasters tracking a storm threat for Beijing
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- A fresh helping of snow is on the way to the Beijing area, AccuWeather forecasters say, and it will likely provide a small but welcome boost to the athletes competing outdoors in the ongoing Winter Olympics.
Mikaela Shiffrin places ninth in first downhill training run
World News // 1 day ago
Mikaela Shiffrin places ninth in first downhill training run
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Mikaela Shiffrin placed ninth during the first training run for the women's downhill event on Saturday.
U.S. snowboardcross mixed team wins gold medal
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. snowboardcross mixed team wins gold medal
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The United States won the gold medal in the mixed team snowboardcross event Saturday during the sport's debut at the Winter Olympics.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Father 'confident' remains of Susan Powell found after search renewed
Father 'confident' remains of Susan Powell found after search renewed
Giuliani in talks to cooperate with Jan. 6 committee
Giuliani in talks to cooperate with Jan. 6 committee
Rapper Kodak Black shot outside afterparty for Justin Bieber concert
Rapper Kodak Black shot outside afterparty for Justin Bieber concert
French police tear gas 'Freedom Convoy' protesters in Paris
French police tear gas 'Freedom Convoy' protesters in Paris
Police begin removing COVID-19 protesters on U.S.-Canada bridge
Police begin removing COVID-19 protesters on U.S.-Canada bridge
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement