Feb. 13, 2022 / 7:32 PM

Pakistan PM vows 'zero tolerance' for mob who lynched accused man

By Don Jacobson
Pakistan PM vows 'zero tolerance' for mob who lynched accused man
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, shown speaking in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on February 24, 2021, called for lynch mob members to feel the "full severity of the law." Photo by Chamila Karunarathne/EPA-EFE

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday vowed to bring to justice members of a mob who kidnapped a man accused of setting fire to pages torn from a Holy Koran and stoning him to death.

Khan said his government will have "zero tolerance" toward the perpetrators of the incident, in which authorities say a mentally ill man was snatched from police custody and killed by a mob of hundreds Saturday in Mian Channu, a city in the Khanewal district of Punjab province.

"We have zero tolerance for anyone taking the law into their own hands & mob lynchings will be dealt with full severity of the law," Khan said in a tweet. "Have asked Punjab IG for report on action taken against perpetrators of the lynching in Mian Channu & against the police who failed in their duty."

Panjab Police said Sunday they have identified 15 main perpetrators in the incident, adding that a total of 85 suspects have been arrested in connection with the gruesome slaying.

"Raids are underway to nab more suspects," police said.

Witnesses to the incident said the victim claimed innocence to charges of blasphemy but the villagers snatched him from the custody of an officer, tied him to a tree and hit him with bricks and batons until he died, the Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported.

"Mob lynching incident in Khanewal is bone chilling," tweeted Shehbaz Sharif, leader of the opposition in Pakistan's National Assembly.

"Reversal of extremism in society should be a national cause that requires concerted efforts from all. The present situation can't be allowed to persist. A public dialogue can be the first step in the process of de-radicalization," he said.

Hafiz Mohammad Tahir Ashrafi, an aide to the prime minster, told reporters in Khanewal the victim had been suffering from a mental illness for around 15 years.

Khan, he said, would take action against police in the case if any negligence is found.

