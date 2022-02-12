Biden to speak with Putin amid growing tensions over Ukraine

1/5

President Joe Biden (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands during the United States-Russia summit in Geneva, Switzerland. File Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko/EPA-EFE

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden will talk on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday amid growing tensions over Russia potentially invading Ukraine, the Kremlin announced. The call is scheduled for 11 a.m. EST, according to the Kremlin. Putin is also expected to speak with French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday. Advertisement

"The U.S. side requested a conversation with President Putin," and "the request was preceded by a letter from the U.S. side," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Russian state news agency Tass.

Amid a Russian military buildup on the Ukrainian border, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on the phone with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier Saturday "to discuss acute concerns that Russia may be considering launching further military aggression against Ukraine in the coming days," the U.S. State Department said in a statement Saturday.

"The secretary made clear that a diplomatic path to resolving the crisis remained open, but it would require Moscow to deescalate and engage in good-faith discussions," the statement added. "He reiterated that should Moscow pursue the path of aggression and further invade Ukraine, it would result in a resolute, massive and united transatlantic response."

Advertisement

The State Department also reissued a travel advisory Saturday, warning "do not travel to Ukraine due to the increased threats of Russian military action and COVID-19," and also warning "those in Ukraine should depart immediately."

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned Friday "we continue to see signs of Russian escalation, including new forces arriving at the Ukrainian border."

RELATED Senate passes bill to end forced arbitration in sex harassment cases

A Russian invasion of Ukraine could begin "at any time," if Putin decides to order it including "during the Olympics," in Beijing, he added.

Also, on Friday, Biden warned Americans currently in Ukraine it was time to leave.

"American citizens should leave now," Biden told NBC News anchor Lester Holt, citing the Russian buildup of 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine.

RELATED Biden pushes lower prescription drug prices in Virginia trip

U.S. stocks fell Friday after warnings of the potential invasion of Ukraine.

And on Friday the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused Western media of a "large-scale disinformation campaign, hyping the claim that Russia is planning to invade Ukraine."