The new electric buses in London are equipped with CCTV cameras, wheelchair areas and "stop" buttons on the back of all headrests, officials said. Photo courtesy Transport for London

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Transportation officials in London have rolled out ultramodern, climate-friendly double-decker buses that are all-electric and cutting edge in their design, officials said on Friday. Transport for London said the new buses also have sunroofs, large rear windows, smartphone holders and individual charging ports onboard. They're also equipped with CCTV cameras, wheelchair areas and "stop" buttons on the back of all headrests, officials said.

The agency, however, emphasized that no more of the new buses will be rolled out until the government agrees to supply more funding.

"The new ultramodern buses were first developed around two years ago, and are a sign of what the future of buses could be if the government agrees a long term funding deal with [us]," Transport for London said in a statement. "Without a deal, the less green and increasingly ageing bus fleet will have to remain on the roads."

"As ridership levels on the route return close to pre-pandemic levels, these new buses will play a significant role in encouraging Londoners back onto our bus network," TfL official Seb Dance said in a statement. "Unfortunately, we will not see more of these buses if TfL goes into managed decline due to lack of funding."

The new buses began running Friday on London's route 63, which runs between King's Cross and Honor Oak. The agency launched the first zero-emissions buses last year. Officials said that 29 of the new buses will operate on the new route by the end of next month.