Huacachina desert oasis in southwest Peru wows residents and visitors

Scientists say that an underground current of water formed Hucacahina in southwest Peru, generating the growth of plants and trees in the middle of a desert. Photo courtesy Harvardtl/ Creative Commons

Feb. 11 -- Amid a vast desert, hidden among the largest sand dunes in Peru, lies the only natural desert oasis in South America. Huacachina, one of Peru's most prominent tourist spots, just behind Machu Picchu, is home to an incredible local legend. According to the legend of Huacachina, the oasis originated from the tears of a maiden named Huacachina, shed while she mourned the death of her beloved. After crying for days and nights, the lagoon was created. To avoid being seen by a warrior passing through, she threw herself into the lagoon to hide. Advertisement

The legend says that every night of the full moon, Huacachina leaves the lagoon to continue crying for her beloved. This legend and unique landscape attract visitors from near and far to admire the views atop the massive dunes or enjoy a relaxing day by the water.

This fertile spot in the middle of a desert might seem out of place, but climatic conditions, surface rivers, rainstorms and other natural factors can all lead to the formation of oases. Legends aside, scientists say an underground current of water formed Hucacahina, generating the growth of plants and trees in the middle of a desert.

"Many countries in Africa and the Middle East are arid and largely depend on oases to produce crops," said Jason Nicholls, AccuWeather lead international meteorologist.

Saudi Arabia is home to the largest oasis in the world, the Al-Hassa Oasis, which covers over 30,000 acres of land. This makes Hucacahina, which only covers two acres of land, look minuscule by comparison.

Even though the size of this oasis might be small, Hucacahina used to be a favorite spot for wealthy tourists traveling through the desert. The oasis is considered a "must-see" for anyone who travels to Peru, according to the Huacahina town website.

The weather in Huacachina is much like one might expect for a desert locale: arid and warm, but not excessively hot, on average. In early February, around the middle of the summer in the Southern Hemisphere, the average high temperature in Huacachina is in the low 80s.

From late July right through nearly the end of August, the average daily temperatures range from a high of 69 to nighttime lows of 57 degrees Fahrenheit. The area receives a paltry 4 inches of rain during an average year.

Visitors to Huacachina have ample ways to take in the unique surroundings. Many people hike up the dunes to catch the sunrise or sunset, while others paddle around the lagoon in a rowboat.

To get to and from this small town, people need to catch a bus service from Ica, the closest nearby city. A few different bus options could take you there, but most people use the "Peru Hop" bus.

Xander Bijsterveld, a travel blogger who hails from the northern Netherlands, documented his trip to Huacachina on Youtube and Instagram. When Bijsterveld arrived in Peru, instead of acclimating to the country in the big city, his first stop was Huacachina.

"We liked the fact that it was a smaller spot, with possibilities to do different and amazing activities," Bijsterveld told AccuWeather.

Bijsterveld spent three days at the small desert oasis last November, which is during springtime in South America, and said he enjoyed hiking the sand dunes that overlooked the oasis. His favorite part of the trip was the "insane beauty of the sand dunes at sunset."He noted that amid the beauty ofHuacachina, there is "plastic trash everywhere." According to Huacachina's official website, conservation efforts are ongoing to preserve the natural oasis and its vegetation.

Huacachina is also shrinking. Water levels in the lagoon have decreased in recent years due to nearby drilling and increased evaporation during the summer. In efforts to conserve the natural oasis, the town has been feeding water into the lagoon from external sources, the Peruvian Times reported.

Chad and Claire Chang Tetzlaff, two U.S. residents who visited Hucacahina in 2021, told AccuWeather it was "an extremely unique place" with a lake and lush vegetation amid massive dunes and shared a favorite memory from the trip -- a dune buggy ride.

Some of the sand dunes surrounding the lake in the center of Hucacahina stand as tall as 6,817 feet above sea level, which offers a perfect landscape for the dune buggy -- and "sandboarding" rides.

Sandboarding is "just like snowboarding, but instead of snow, you will be boarding on the fine-grained sand of the desert," the website states.