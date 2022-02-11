Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 11, 2022 / 2:11 PM

Four lions rescued from French circus find sanctuary in South Africa

By Doug Cunningham
Four lions rescued from French circus find sanctuary in South Africa
A Circus trainer with Lions on the final day of performances for the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus show at the Nassau Coliseum in May 2017 in New York. Four French circus lions this week were relocated to a South Africa wildlife sanctuary. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The Born Free Foundation said four lions rescued from a French circus have arrived at a South African wildlife sanctuary.

The lions -- Angela, Bellone, Louga and Saida -- are now at the Shamwari Private Game Reserve.

Advertisement

Since 2018, when they were rescued, the lions had been staying at a temporary home in Lyon operated by a charity called Tonga Terre d'Accueil.

The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the permanent relocation of the lions, according to the Born Free Foundation.

The Born Free Foundation raised money to relocate the lions through The Lions of Lockdown urgent fundraising appeal.

On its web site, The Born Free Foundation said the lions were forced to perform in front of noisy crowds in the French circus with music blaring and lights flashing.

It added that their only home was a rusty trailer with barely enough room to turn around.

The foundation said relocating the lions took many hundreds of hours of work from experts and specialists.

The South Africa sanctuary will be the next best thing to the wild, foundation officials said.

"We have a large natural bush enclosure with space the size of possibly two rugby fields for them, space that they have never experienced in their life, with natural vegetation, with the sights and sounds and smells of Africa," said Catherine Gillson, Born Free Manager at the Shamwari Reserve.

Advertisement

The French parliament has passed a law banning France's 120 circuses from presenting wild animals to the public by 2026, and they won't be allowed to keep them by 2028.

Read More

Law would ban circus animals in Italy Britain bans wild animals from traveling circuses Hundreds of animals relocated in Mexico as circus show ban takes effect

Latest Headlines

Climate change may limit reliable locations for Winter Olympics to 4 by 2050
World News // 48 minutes ago
Climate change may limit reliable locations for Winter Olympics to 4 by 2050
Without changes to global emissions, climate change could make it impossible for most of the current host sites to maintain conditions that are conducive to the Winter Olympics, scientists say.
Selection of new London police chief scrutinized amid scandals
World News // 1 hour ago
Selection of new London police chief scrutinized amid scandals
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel will be tasked with replacing Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick after her sudden resignation on Thursday.
London adds ultramodern, all-electric double-decker buses to route 63 fleet
World News // 2 hours ago
London adds ultramodern, all-electric double-decker buses to route 63 fleet
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Transportation officials in London have rolled out ultramodern, climate-friendly double-decker buses that are all-electric and cutting edge in their design, officials said on Friday.
South Korean companies set performance records in 2021
World News // 2 hours ago
South Korean companies set performance records in 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Many large conglomerates and financial institutions in South Korea are reporting large profits for last year, some attributed to cost-cutting amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two United Nations journalists detained in Kabul
World News // 3 hours ago
Two United Nations journalists detained in Kabul
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Two United Nations journalists were detained in Kabul, according to a U.N. tweet Friday. An unknown number of Afghan nationals were also detained. The journalists were working for the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR.
U.N. leaders decry gender gap in STEM fields on Int'l Day of Women and Girls in Science
World News // 5 hours ago
U.N. leaders decry gender gap in STEM fields on Int'l Day of Women and Girls in Science
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday highlighted a gender gap in science, math, engineering and technology fields on International Day of Women and Girls in Science.
Macron calls for nuclear 'renaissance' to expand power in France
World News // 5 hours ago
Macron calls for nuclear 'renaissance' to expand power in France
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron announced "the renaissance of French nuclear" Thursday. It's a plan to build six new nuclear power reactors while extending operation of existing French nuclear power plants.
British economy grew 7.5% in 2021 at fastest rate since WWII
World News // 6 hours ago
British economy grew 7.5% in 2021 at fastest rate since WWII
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The British economy saw a historic rebound in 2021 from the COVID-19-led recession, although growth slowed toward the end of the year due to a surge in Omicron-driven cases, government figures showed on Friday.
Huacachina desert oasis in southwest Peru wows residents and visitors
World News // 8 hours ago
Huacachina desert oasis in southwest Peru wows residents and visitors
Amid a vast desert, hidden among the sand dunes in Peru, lies the only natural desert oasis in South America -- Huacachina, one of Peru's most prominent tourist spots.
Five in family-run sex trafficking operation sentenced to nearly 40 years in prison
World News // 15 hours ago
Five in family-run sex trafficking operation sentenced to nearly 40 years in prison
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Five family members were sentenced to nearly 40 years in prison Thursday for running a sex trafficking organization.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cressida Dick resigns as commissioner of London's Metropolitan Police
Cressida Dick resigns as commissioner of London's Metropolitan Police
Five officers shot and injured while saving a baby during a standoff
Five officers shot and injured while saving a baby during a standoff
Russian boy sent to prison for plot to blow up spy building on 'Minecraft'
Russian boy sent to prison for plot to blow up spy building on 'Minecraft'
Three executives indicted for alleged illegal contributions to Susan Collins' campaign
Three executives indicted for alleged illegal contributions to Susan Collins' campaign
Manhattan D.A. charges man with murder for fatal attack on Chinese immigrant
Manhattan D.A. charges man with murder for fatal attack on Chinese immigrant
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement