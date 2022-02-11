Four lions rescued from French circus find sanctuary in South Africa

A Circus trainer with Lions on the final day of performances for the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus show at the Nassau Coliseum in May 2017 in New York. Four French circus lions this week were relocated to a South Africa wildlife sanctuary. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The Born Free Foundation said four lions rescued from a French circus have arrived at a South African wildlife sanctuary. The lions -- Angela, Bellone, Louga and Saida -- are now at the Shamwari Private Game Reserve. Advertisement

Since 2018, when they were rescued, the lions had been staying at a temporary home in Lyon operated by a charity called Tonga Terre d'Accueil.

The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the permanent relocation of the lions, according to the Born Free Foundation.

The Born Free Foundation raised money to relocate the lions through The Lions of Lockdown urgent fundraising appeal.

On its web site, The Born Free Foundation said the lions were forced to perform in front of noisy crowds in the French circus with music blaring and lights flashing.

It added that their only home was a rusty trailer with barely enough room to turn around.

The foundation said relocating the lions took many hundreds of hours of work from experts and specialists.

The South Africa sanctuary will be the next best thing to the wild, foundation officials said.

"We have a large natural bush enclosure with space the size of possibly two rugby fields for them, space that they have never experienced in their life, with natural vegetation, with the sights and sounds and smells of Africa," said Catherine Gillson, Born Free Manager at the Shamwari Reserve.

The French parliament has passed a law banning France's 120 circuses from presenting wild animals to the public by 2026, and they won't be allowed to keep them by 2028.