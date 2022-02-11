Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 11, 2022 / 8:40 PM

French President Macron urges for calm ahead of 'Freedom Convoy' copycats

By Adam Schrader
French President Macron urges for calm ahead of 'Freedom Convoy' copycats
Members of the "Freedom Convoy 2022" gather in Nice, France, before heading to Paris on Wednesday. A series of convoy demonstrations have been taking place in France to call for the lifting of all COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates, in light of the ongoing protest in Canada. Photo by Sebastien Nogier/EPA-EFE

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron called for calm Friday ahead of planned copycats of Canada's "Freedom Convoy" trucker protests over COVID-19 restrictions in Europe.

Macron, in an interview with Ouest-France, acknowledged that French citizens are collectively experiencing "fatigue" after two years of coronavirus restrictions such as vaccination passes required to dine at bars and restaurants.

Advertisement

"This fatigue is expressed in several ways: by disarray in some, depression in others. We see a very strong mental suffering among our young and old. And sometimes, this fatigue also translates into anger. I hear it and respect it," Macron said, adding that he calls for "the greatest calm."

"The demands of each other are always legitimate. We have always preserved the right to demonstrate, democratic pluralism, parliamentary debates during this period. But we need harmony, a lot of collective benevolence."

RELATED Officials: Convoy-style protest could be planned for Super Bowl, Biden speech

Thousands of Canadian truckers have blocked roads leading to business closures in the capital Ottawa, blockades across border crossings with the United States and other unrest and cities across the country.

Advertisement

Canada in January started requiring that all truck drivers entering Canada from the United States be fully vaccinated or quarantine for 14 days.

On Friday, Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz of the Ontario Superior Court ruled that demonstrators must clear the Ambassador Bridge and said that they would face "severe" consequences if they do not leave peacefully, The New York Times reported.

RELATED Canadian truckers descend on cities for second weekend of COVID-19 protests

The movement has spurred planned protests in Paris and the Belgian capital of Brussels, which is also the headquarters for the European Union. An account on Twitter describing itself as the Europe Convoy shared a map noting that protesters intended to descend on national capitals across the continent.

Police officials told Ouest-France that they estimated more than 5,000 people in more than 3,300 vehicles had gathered around the country and were headed for Paris. Cops have set up anti-riot barricades and deployed armored vehicles in a bid to discourage violence after banning the convoy from Paris on Thursday.

"The stated objective of these demonstrators would be to 'block the Capital' by hindering the traffic in the streets of Paris to promote their demands, before continue their journey towards Brussels on Monday," French police said in a statement.

Advertisement
RELATED Canada's Justin Trudeau gets COVID-19, as vaccine mandate protests go on

Police said that obscuring roads can lead to two years of imprisonment, a fine of about $5,100, the impoundment of the vehicle and a three-year driver's license suspension. Organizers will face steeper fines.

Lisa-Maria Neudert, a researcher who tracks anti-lockdown sentiment in Europe, told The Washington Post that information from right-wing conspiracy theorists in the United States is being spread in German-language groups online.

"These telegram groups have a history of looking to what is happening in the U.S.," she told the outlet.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has warned law enforcement agencies that a trucker protest is expected to descend on Los Angeles during Super Bowl weekend which could lead to transportation disruptions and counter-protests, CBS News reported.

The agency warned that the U.S. protest could then head across the country to Washington, D.C., to arrive before President Joe Biden gives his State of the Union address on March 1.

Latest Headlines

Australia lists koalas as endangered species
World News // 3 hours ago
Australia lists koalas as endangered species
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The Australian government on Saturday revealed that it had placed koalas on the list for endangered species, upgrading their level of threat from "vulnerable."
Climate change may limit reliable locations for Winter Olympics to 4 by 2050
World News // 6 hours ago
Climate change may limit reliable locations for Winter Olympics to 4 by 2050
Without changes to global emissions, climate change could make it impossible for most of the current host sites to maintain conditions that are conducive to the Winter Olympics, scientists say.
Four lions rescued from French circus find sanctuary in South Africa
World News // 7 hours ago
Four lions rescued from French circus find sanctuary in South Africa
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The Born Free Foundation said four lions rescued from a French circus have arrived at a South African wildlife sanctuary.
Selection of new London police chief scrutinized amid scandals
World News // 7 hours ago
Selection of new London police chief scrutinized amid scandals
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel will be tasked with replacing Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick after her sudden resignation on Thursday.
London adds ultramodern, all-electric double-decker buses to route 63 fleet
World News // 8 hours ago
London adds ultramodern, all-electric double-decker buses to route 63 fleet
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Transportation officials in London have rolled out ultramodern, climate-friendly double-decker buses that are all-electric and cutting edge in their design, officials said on Friday.
South Korean companies set performance records in 2021
World News // 8 hours ago
South Korean companies set performance records in 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Many large conglomerates and financial institutions in South Korea are reporting large profits for last year, some attributed to cost-cutting amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two United Nations journalists detained in Kabul
World News // 9 hours ago
Two United Nations journalists detained in Kabul
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Two United Nations journalists were detained in Kabul, according to a U.N. tweet Friday. An unknown number of Afghan nationals were also detained. The journalists were working for the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR.
U.N. leaders decry gender gap in STEM fields on Int'l Day of Women and Girls in Science
World News // 11 hours ago
U.N. leaders decry gender gap in STEM fields on Int'l Day of Women and Girls in Science
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday highlighted a gender gap in science, math, engineering and technology fields on International Day of Women and Girls in Science.
Macron calls for nuclear 'renaissance' to expand power in France
World News // 11 hours ago
Macron calls for nuclear 'renaissance' to expand power in France
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron announced "the renaissance of French nuclear" Thursday. It's a plan to build six new nuclear power reactors while extending operation of existing French nuclear power plants.
British economy grew 7.5% in 2021 at fastest rate since WWII
World News // 12 hours ago
British economy grew 7.5% in 2021 at fastest rate since WWII
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The British economy saw a historic rebound in 2021 from the COVID-19-led recession, although growth slowed toward the end of the year due to a surge in Omicron-driven cases, government figures showed on Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Five officers shot and injured while saving a baby during a standoff
Five officers shot and injured while saving a baby during a standoff
Adidas promotes new sports bra by posting bare breasts
Adidas promotes new sports bra by posting bare breasts
Police use DNA, genealogy to solve 1964 cold case murder of Pennsylvania girl
Police use DNA, genealogy to solve 1964 cold case murder of Pennsylvania girl
Three executives indicted for alleged illegal contributions to Susan Collins' campaign
Three executives indicted for alleged illegal contributions to Susan Collins' campaign
Manhattan D.A. charges man with murder for fatal attack on Chinese immigrant
Manhattan D.A. charges man with murder for fatal attack on Chinese immigrant
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement