Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 10, 2022 / 7:14 PM

Cressida Dick resigns as commissioner of London's Metropolitan Police

By Daniel Uria
Cressida Dick resigns as commissioner of London's Metropolitan Police
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick announced Thursday she will resign, saying London Mayor Sadiq Khan "no longer has sufficient confidence" in her leadership. Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Cressida Dick announced Thursday that she will resign as chief of London's Metropolitan Police Service.

In a statement, Dick cited a lack of confidence from London Mayor Sadiq Khan, amid concerns of officer misbehavior and the slow pace of investigations into government parties during COVID-19 lockdowns.

Advertisement

"It is with huge sadness that following contact with the mayor of London today, it is clear that the mayor no longer has sufficient confidence in my leadership to continue. He has left me no choice but to step aside as commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service."

Dick added that she has agreed to "stay on for a short period to ensure the stability of the Met" while arrangements are made for a new commissioner to take her place at Khan's request.

RELATED New Zealand police arrest 120 anti-COVID-19 mandate protesters

The news of Dick's resignation came as Metropolitan Police announced Thursday that they will question more than 50 people as part of the investigation into more than a dozen alleged gatherings at Downing Street -- the residence of Prime Minister Boris Johnson -- that took place during 2020, breaking social-distancing and lockdown rules.

Also, the service has faced scrutiny after Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens last year pleaded guilty to raping and killing Sarah Everard, 33, as she walked home from a friend's house.

Advertisement

A report last week also detailed evidence of "discrimination, misogyny, harassment and bullying" by Metropolitan Police officers.

RELATED Man suspected of rape on a flight to London arrested at Heathrow airport

Harriet Wistrich, director of the Center for Women's Justice, said there were "far too many stories of officers accused of violence and abuse still left in their jobs and of whistleblowers victimized instead of listened to."

"Cressida Dick's response to these series of stories has been wholly inadequate and her description of Wayne Couzens and as a 'wrong un' meaningless next to the mounting evidence of multiple allegations of abuse and policing failures to tackle violence against women and racism," she added.

Dick acknowledged the state of the department in her statement on Thursday.

RELATED 17-year-old charged in case that led to police killing of Amir Locke

"The murder of Sarah Everard and many other awful cases recently have, I know, damaged confidence in this fantastic police service," she said. "There is much to do -- and I know that the Met has turned its full attention to rebuilding public trust and confidence."

Dick was named the first female commissioner in Metropolitan police's history in 2017 and oversaw the service during the 2017 London Bridge attack.

Latest Headlines

UN: Iraq makes final payment to Kuwait for 1990 invasion restitution
World News // 4 hours ago
UN: Iraq makes final payment to Kuwait for 1990 invasion restitution
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The United Nations said Wednesday that Iraq has made its final payment of nearly $53 billion in restitution to Kuwait for the 1990 invasion.
Russian boy sent to prison for plot to blow up spy building on 'Minecraft'
World News // 4 hours ago
Russian boy sent to prison for plot to blow up spy building on 'Minecraft'
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A Russian teenager was sent to prison on Thursday for supposedly "training" for terrorist activities and other charges that included blowing up a virtual government intelligence building on the video game "Minecraft."
Hyundai moving back into Japanese market with online EV sales
World News // 5 hours ago
Hyundai moving back into Japanese market with online EV sales
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (UPI) -- South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor announced it will again move into the Japanese market 12 years after leaving due to disappointing sales.
British police to question 50 people in Boris Johnson 'partygate' investigation
World News // 6 hours ago
British police to question 50 people in Boris Johnson 'partygate' investigation
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- More than 50 people will be questioned by British police as investigations into parties that were held by Downing Street during lockdown continue, they said on Thursday.
China suspends beef imports from Lithuania in dispute over Taiwan
World News // 7 hours ago
China suspends beef imports from Lithuania in dispute over Taiwan
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- China suspended beef imports from Lithuania Wednesday, according to the Chinese General Administration of Customs.
Rare hemorrhagic fever found in Britain for the first time in more than a decade
World News // 9 hours ago
Rare hemorrhagic fever found in Britain for the first time in more than a decade
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Health authorities said they have diagnosed two cases of a viral hemorrhagic fever in Britain, and possibly a third -- marking the first time the illness has been seen in the country in over a decade.
Prince Charles contracts COVID-19 for a second time
World News // 9 hours ago
Prince Charles contracts COVID-19 for a second time
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday, marking the second time the British royal has contracted the virus.
Russia, Belarus begin 10 days of war games amid tensions over Ukraine
World News // 10 hours ago
Russia, Belarus begin 10 days of war games amid tensions over Ukraine
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Amid an ongoing international crisis, Russia's military began several days of war games with Belarus on Thursday -- further stoking fears over a possible invasion of Ukraine.
'Bored' security guard vandalizes 90-year-old painting at Russian exhibit
World News // 11 hours ago
'Bored' security guard vandalizes 90-year-old painting at Russian exhibit
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A Russian security guard has been fired for defacing a valuable painting worth $1.3 million that was hanging in an art gallery -- apparently because he said he was "bored."
New Zealand police arrest 120 anti-COVID-19 mandate protesters
World News // 17 hours ago
New Zealand police arrest 120 anti-COVID-19 mandate protesters
Feb. 1`0 (UPI) -- Police and anti-COVID-19 mandate protesters clashed outside of New Zealand's Parliament on Thursday, resulting in some 120 people arrested, authorities said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Snowplow driver fired over 'grossly negligent behavior' on Ohio highway
Snowplow driver fired over 'grossly negligent behavior' on Ohio highway
North Carolina cold case triple murder solved after 50 years
North Carolina cold case triple murder solved after 50 years
New Zealand police arrest 120 anti-COVID-19 mandate protesters
New Zealand police arrest 120 anti-COVID-19 mandate protesters
Bipartisan negotiators agree on 'framework' for omnibus spending bill
Bipartisan negotiators agree on 'framework' for omnibus spending bill
California sues Tesla over racial taunts, discrimination at SF Bay Area factory
California sues Tesla over racial taunts, discrimination at SF Bay Area factory
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement