Feb. 9, 2022 / 11:05 AM

Man suspected of rape on a flight to London arrested at Heathrow airport

By Doug Cunningham
Police in London said they arrested a man accused of raping a woman on a flight from Newark, N.J. File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A man suspected of raping a woman on a flight from New Jersey to London was arrested at Heathrow Airport.

Metropolitan police said Wednesday that the 40-year-old man was released "under investigation" after his arrest.

The 40-year-old British woman told the United Airlines staff she was attacked on the plane on Jan. 31 in business class. Staff alerted police.

"Officers met the aircraft on arrival and arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of rape," police said in a statement, "The complainant, a 40-year-old woman, is being supported by specialist officers and inquiries are ongoing."

United Airlines told CNN that as soon as they became aware of the allegations the plane's crew called ahead to notify local authorities. The airline said it will cooperate with law enforcement on any investigation.

The alleged rape happened on a flight from Newark, N.J., to London while other passengers were asleep, according to Sky News.

Scotland Yard said investigators boarded the jet to arrest the suspect at 6:30 a.m. Jan. 31.

Officers searched the luxury cabin where the attack allegedly happened, scanned for fingerprints, took DNA samples and took a mugshot of the suspect before releasing the suspect.

