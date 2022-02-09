Trending
Feb. 9, 2022 / 9:52 AM

Fusion scientists set record for energy generation in Britain

By Clyde Hughes
Fusion scientists set record for energy generation in Britain
Bernard Bigot receives the Commander of the Legion d'honneur, France's highest civil award, during a ceremony at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris, on February 18, 2015. He said Wednesday a new test at the fusion reactor in Britain moves researchers one step closer to using it as a reliable energy source. File Photo by Patrick Kovarik/EPA

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Scientists at the world's top fusion experiment in Britain set an all-time record for the amount of energy released in a sustained fusion reaction, moving researchers closer to using fusion as the reliable low-carbon energy source.

EUROfusion scientists and engineers at the Joint European Torus facility in Oxford said Wednesday it generated 59 megajoules of sustained fusion energy. The record is roughly equal to 30 pounds of the explosive TNT.

Researchers said the results more than double the old energy record of 21.7 megajoules set in 1997 at the same facility.

"A sustained pulse of deuterium-tritium fusion at this power level -- nearly industrial-scale -- delivers a resounding confirmation to all of those involved in the global fusion quest," Bernard Bigot, director-general of the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor project said in a statement.

ITER is a fusion research project based in the south of France, supported by members China, the European Union, India, Japan, South Korea, Russia and the United States.

"For the ITER Project, the JET results are a strong confidence builder that we are on the right track as we move forward toward demonstrating full fusion power," Bigot said.

Tony Donne, EUROfusion's program manager, said the test results put researchers on the right track to making fusion-supplied energy a reality.

"This achievement is the result of years-long preparation by the EUROfusion team of researchers across Europe," Donne said in a statement. "If we can maintain fusion for five seconds, we can do it for five minutes and then five hours as we scale up our operations in future machines.

"This is a big moment for every one of us and the entire fusion community. Crucially, the operational experience we've gained under realistic conditions gives us great confidence for the next stage of experiments at ITER and Europe's demonstration power plant EU DEMO, which is being designed to put electricity on the grid."

Man suspected of rape on a flight to London arrested at Heathrow airport
World News // 3 minutes ago
Man suspected of rape on a flight to London arrested at Heathrow airport
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A man suspected of raping a woman on a flight from New Jersey to London was arrested at Heathrow Airport. It happened Jan. 31.
Iran unveils missile with 900-mile range
World News // 8 minutes ago
Iran unveils missile with 900-mile range
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Iran unveiled a new missile on Wednesday with a reported range of 900 miles that would put Israel and U.S. bases in the region within reach.
Brexit has so far mostly hiked costs, increased delays, British watchdog report says
World News // 1 hour ago
Brexit has so far mostly hiked costs, increased delays, British watchdog report says
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Britain's exit from the European Union two years ago has so far resulted mostly in higher costs, more bureaucracy and delays at the border, a public spending watchdog said in a report Wednesday.
North Korea says U.S. mainland is 'in the firing range'
World News // 10 hours ago
North Korea says U.S. mainland is 'in the firing range'
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (UPI) -- North Korea boasted that its recent series of missile launches set "the world atremble" and warned that the United States is "in the firing range" of the reclusive state's nuclear arsenal.
At least 21 dead, 62,000 displaced by Cyclone Batsirai in Madagascar
World News // 11 hours ago
At least 21 dead, 62,000 displaced by Cyclone Batsirai in Madagascar
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- At least 21 people were killed and 62,000 have been displaced after Cyclone Batsirai tore through Madagascar over the weekend.
Six Russian amphibious landing ships headed for Black Sea
World News // 12 hours ago
Six Russian amphibious landing ships headed for Black Sea
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Three Russian amphibious ships entered the Black Sea on Tuesday, with a group of three more expected to join them on Wednesday amid international concern over a potential invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. skateboarder, content creator Josh Neuman, 3 others killed in Iceland plane crash
World News // 22 hours ago
U.S. skateboarder, content creator Josh Neuman, 3 others killed in Iceland plane crash
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- American skateboarder and social media creator Josh Neuman and three other people were killed earlier this month when their plane crashed into a lake in Iceland, authorities said.
Samsung to use recycled fishing nets for new Galaxy phones
World News // 22 hours ago
Samsung to use recycled fishing nets for new Galaxy phones
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Samsung Electronics said it will start repurposing ocean-bound discarded fishing nets for its new Galaxy devices.
Macron says Putin agreed not to escalate crisis in Ukraine; Russia denies promise
World News // 1 day ago
Macron says Putin agreed not to escalate crisis in Ukraine; Russia denies promise
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron said during a visit to Ukraine on Tuesday that he'd received an assurance from Russian President Vladimir Putin late Monday that he won't escalate the crisis between Moscow and Kiev.
Retired Pope Benedict XVI asks 'forgiveness' over handling of past sex abuse cases
World News // 1 day ago
Retired Pope Benedict XVI asks 'forgiveness' over handling of past sex abuse cases
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Retired Pope Benedict XVI asked for forgiveness on Tuesday, days after a report faulted him for his handling of multiple reports of child sex abuse during the 1970s and '80s.
