Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 9, 2022 / 1:55 PM

Sweden ends widespread COVID-19 testing for residents

By Clyde Hughes
Sweden ends widespread COVID-19 testing for residents
A health worker collects COVID-19 PCR tests at a testing site of Svagertorp, Malmoe, Sweden, on Tuesday. Swedish health officials said Wednesday it will no longer do mass testing for the public going forward. Photo by Johan Nilsson/EPA-EFE

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Sweden ended widespread testing for the coronavirus on Wednesday, closing up mobile tent sites and drive-in centers against trends in other European countries.

The Swedish Health Agency head Karin Tegmark Wisell told local media that aggressive testing for COVID-19 could no longer be justified given the numbers.

Advertisement

According to Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, the country's seven-day case average has dropped by more than half, from 40,922 at the peak of the Omicron variant spread to 16,668 as of Tuesday.

"We have reached a point where the cost and relevance of the testing are no longer justifiable," Wisell said, according to The Journal. "If we were to have extensive testing adapted to everyone who has COVID-19, that would mean [$54.8 million] a week and [$219.5 million] a month."

RELATED China hasn't reported COVID-19 death in year with 'zero tolerance'

Swedish officials said only healthcare and eldercare workers and the most vulnerable will be tested for free if they are symptomatic, while the rest of the population will be asked to stay home if they show symptoms.

Officials said tourists from member European states will be allowed to travel freely to Sweden.

"As part of the continuing work to phase out the infection control measures against COVID-19, the government today decided to lift all restrictions on entry to Sweden from the Nordic countries and other [European Union] and [European Economic Area] countries," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Justice said, according to SchengenVisaInfo.com.

Advertisement
RELATED 2022 Winter Games: 3 U.S. hockey players in COVID-19 isolation

"The decision follows an assessment by the Public Health Agency of Sweden that the entry restrictions are no longer a proportionate infection control measure."

RELATED Swedish king and queen test positive for COVID-19

Latest Headlines

Iran unveils missile with 900-mile range
World News // 3 hours ago
Iran unveils missile with 900-mile range
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Iran unveiled a new missile on Wednesday with a reported range of 900 miles that would put Israel and U.S. bases in the region within reach.
Man suspected of rape on a flight to London arrested at Heathrow airport
World News // 3 hours ago
Man suspected of rape on a flight to London arrested at Heathrow airport
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A man suspected of raping a woman on a flight from New Jersey to London was arrested at Heathrow Airport. It happened Jan. 31.
Brexit has so far mostly hiked costs, increased delays, British watchdog report says
World News // 4 hours ago
Brexit has so far mostly hiked costs, increased delays, British watchdog report says
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Britain's exit from the European Union two years ago has so far resulted mostly in higher costs, more bureaucracy and delays at the border, a public spending watchdog said in a report Wednesday.
Fusion scientists set record for energy generation in Britain
World News // 4 hours ago
Fusion scientists set record for energy generation in Britain
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Scientists at the world's top fusion experiment in Britain set an all-time record for the amount of energy released in a sustained fusion reaction.
North Korea says U.S. mainland is 'in the firing range'
World News // 13 hours ago
North Korea says U.S. mainland is 'in the firing range'
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (UPI) -- North Korea boasted that its recent series of missile launches set "the world atremble" and warned that the United States is "in the firing range" of the reclusive state's nuclear arsenal.
At least 21 dead, 62,000 displaced by Cyclone Batsirai in Madagascar
World News // 14 hours ago
At least 21 dead, 62,000 displaced by Cyclone Batsirai in Madagascar
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- At least 21 people were killed and 62,000 have been displaced after Cyclone Batsirai tore through Madagascar over the weekend.
Six Russian amphibious landing ships headed for Black Sea
World News // 15 hours ago
Six Russian amphibious landing ships headed for Black Sea
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Three Russian amphibious ships entered the Black Sea on Tuesday, with a group of three more expected to join them on Wednesday amid international concern over a potential invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. skateboarder, content creator Josh Neuman, 3 others killed in Iceland plane crash
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. skateboarder, content creator Josh Neuman, 3 others killed in Iceland plane crash
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- American skateboarder and social media creator Josh Neuman and three other people were killed earlier this month when their plane crashed into a lake in Iceland, authorities said.
Samsung to use recycled fishing nets for new Galaxy phones
World News // 1 day ago
Samsung to use recycled fishing nets for new Galaxy phones
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Samsung Electronics said it will start repurposing ocean-bound discarded fishing nets for its new Galaxy devices.
Macron says Putin agreed not to escalate crisis in Ukraine; Russia denies promise
World News // 1 day ago
Macron says Putin agreed not to escalate crisis in Ukraine; Russia denies promise
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron said during a visit to Ukraine on Tuesday that he'd received an assurance from Russian President Vladimir Putin late Monday that he won't escalate the crisis between Moscow and Kiev.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Woman on Texas' death row seeks withdrawn execution date
Woman on Texas' death row seeks withdrawn execution date
N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul lifts state's COVID-19 vaccine-or-mask rule
N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul lifts state's COVID-19 vaccine-or-mask rule
North Korea says U.S. mainland is 'in the firing range'
North Korea says U.S. mainland is 'in the firing range'
Maryland to pay out $2 million to residents who get COVID-19 vaccine booster
Maryland to pay out $2 million to residents who get COVID-19 vaccine booster
Man suspected of rape on a flight to London arrested at Heathrow airport
Man suspected of rape on a flight to London arrested at Heathrow airport
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement