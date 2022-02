Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Sepahnews show surface-to-surface Khaibar-buster missiles displayed in an undisclosed location in Iran. Photo by EPA-EFE

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Iran unveiled a new missile on Wednesday with a reported range that would put Israel and U.S. bases in the region within reach. Iran State TV reported that the missiles -- called Khaibar Shekan in reference to a Jewish castle overrun by Muslim warriors -- use solid fuels and have ranges of 900 miles. Advertisement

The domestically manufactured missile is highly accurate, according to state media, and can defeat missile shield systems.

The information comes as negotiations in Vienna over nuclear arms continue. World powers are attempting to revive Tehran's nuclear deal.

Iran has said its missile program is only a deterrent.

Last month, Iran tested an engine for a solid-fuel rocket designed to launch satellites. Solid-fuel rockets are mainly associated with ballistic missiles systems.