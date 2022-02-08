Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 8, 2022 / 10:45 PM

Six Russian amphibious landing ships headed for Black Sea

By Daniel Uria
Six Russian amphibious landing ships headed for Black Sea
Three Russian amphibious ships entered the Black Sea on Tuesday, with a group of three more expected to join them on Wednesday amid international concern over a potential invasion of Ukraine. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Six Russian Navy amphibious warfare ships are headed for the Black Sea from the Mediterranean for drills, Russia's Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

Three Robucha-class tank landing ships -- RFS Minsk, RFS Korolev and RFS Kaliningrad -- entered the Black Sea on Tuesday, according to photos from ship spotter Yoruk Isik, shared with USNI News.

Advertisement

Isik also recorded the ships entering the Dardanelles Strait on Tuesday morning.

Russia's Defense Ministry confirmed the presence of the ships and said they will be joined by three more ships on Wednesday, state-run TASS news agency reported.

RELATED Lt. Gen. Kurilla says Iran a top concern for CENTCOM at Senate confirmation hearing

"Currently, the crews of the large amphibious assault ships Korolev, Minsk and Kaliningrad are in the Dardanelles Strait. The amphibious assault ships Pytor Morgunov, Gregory Pobedonosets and Olenegorsky Gornyak will pass through the Black Sea straits during the next day," the ministry said.

The defense ministry said the Kremlin has deployed 140 ships throughout the globe as part of a linked series of exercises, which TASS said will cover the seas adjacent to Russian territory and also operationally important areas of the world's oceans.

All six of the ships left the Baltic Sea in January and entered the western end of the Mediterranean at the end of the month. Last week they stopped at the Russian Navy's base in Tartus Syria on the opposite end of the Mediterranean.

Advertisement
RELATED Macron says Putin agreed not to escalate crisis in Ukraine; Russia denies promise

The three 4,080-ton amphibious ships currently in the Black Sea are capable of landing 10 main battle tanks and about 350 troops ashore. The Pytor Morgunov is capable of landing 13 main battle tanks and 300 troops and can field two attack helicopters.

The presence of the ships comes amid a buildup of more than 100,000 troops along the border with Ukraine, as the United States and other international observers have expressed concern that Russia is gearing up for an invasion, which the Kremlin has denied.

A U.S. government assessment found that Russia has assembled 70% of the military personnel and weapons needed to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which could lead Kyiv to fall within 48 hours if Russian President Vladimir Putin were to exert his full land and air military forces, according to reports over the weekend.

RELATED Biden says no Nord Stream 2 pipeline project if Russia invades Ukraine

Seth Jones, an analyst with the Center for Strategic and International Studies wrote last month that, an extended invasion would likely involve Russian forces taking Odessa, Ukraine's largest port city on the Black Sea.

"If Russia's objectives include denying Ukraine future access to the sea, it will have to seize Odessa," Jones wrote. "Some predict that this would be accomplished via amphibious and airborne landings near Odessa, which link up with mechanized forces approaching from the east."

Advertisement

The United States has kept the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group in the Mediterranean Sea and had it drill with other allied ships.

Latest Headlines

U.S. skateboarder, content creator Josh Neuman, 3 others killed in Iceland plane crash
World News // 10 hours ago
U.S. skateboarder, content creator Josh Neuman, 3 others killed in Iceland plane crash
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- American skateboarder and social media creator Josh Neuman and three other people were killed earlier this month when their plane crashed into a lake in Iceland, authorities said.
Samsung to use recycled fishing nets for new Galaxy phones
World News // 10 hours ago
Samsung to use recycled fishing nets for new Galaxy phones
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Samsung Electronics said it will start repurposing ocean-bound discarded fishing nets for its new Galaxy devices.
Macron says Putin agreed not to escalate crisis in Ukraine; Russia denies promise
World News // 12 hours ago
Macron says Putin agreed not to escalate crisis in Ukraine; Russia denies promise
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron said during a visit to Ukraine on Tuesday that he'd received an assurance from Russian President Vladimir Putin late Monday that he won't escalate the crisis between Moscow and Kiev.
Retired Pope Benedict XVI asks 'forgiveness' over handling of past sex abuse cases
World News // 13 hours ago
Retired Pope Benedict XVI asks 'forgiveness' over handling of past sex abuse cases
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Retired Pope Benedict XVI asked for forgiveness on Tuesday, days after a report faulted him for his handling of multiple reports of child sex abuse during the 1970s and '80s.
Massive igloo cafe in northern India will soon set Guinness world record
World News // 16 hours ago
Massive igloo cafe in northern India will soon set Guinness world record
A once-in-a-lifetime cup of coffee awaits visitors on top of a popular skiing resort in the western Himalayas -- just make sure to pack an extra coat. It's served in one of the world's largest igloos.
France's Macron calls for 'de-escalation' of Ukraine crisis in Putin meeting
World News // 1 day ago
France's Macron calls for 'de-escalation' of Ukraine crisis in Putin meeting
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron said he's hoping to help deescalate the Russian-Western crisis over Ukraine in a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin Monday in Moscow.
Samsung employees set to go on first-ever strike
World News // 1 day ago
Samsung employees set to go on first-ever strike
SEOUL, Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The National Samsung Electronics Labor Union, the biggest out of Samsung's four trade unions, filed an arbitration to the National Labor Relations Commission ahead of a possible strike.
One of Britain's oldest pubs closes because of COVID-19 restrictions
World News // 1 day ago
One of Britain's oldest pubs closes because of COVID-19 restrictions
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- One of the oldest pubs in Britain has closed its door because of coronavirus restrictions that have starved the business of customers.
PriceRunner sues Google for 'breaching antitrust laws'
World News // 1 day ago
PriceRunner sues Google for 'breaching antitrust laws'
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- PriceRunner has filed a $2.4 billion lawsuit against Google claiming that the search giant breached European Union antitrust laws by manipulating search results in favor of its own shopping services.
Ottawa declares emergency over 'Freedom Convoy' protests against COVID-19 mandates
World News // 1 day ago
Ottawa declares emergency over 'Freedom Convoy' protests against COVID-19 mandates
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The capital of Canada has declared a state of emergency after a number of truck drivers staged a rally over the weekend against COVID-19 mandates that pushed tensions between protesters and police to a boiling point.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Retired Pope Benedict XVI asks 'forgiveness' over handling of past sex abuse cases
Retired Pope Benedict XVI asks 'forgiveness' over handling of past sex abuse cases
White House urges millions of families to file taxes to get child tax credit payments
White House urges millions of families to file taxes to get child tax credit payments
National Archives retrieved Trump White House documents from Mar-a-Lago
National Archives retrieved Trump White House documents from Mar-a-Lago
Massive igloo cafe in northern India will soon set Guinness world record
Massive igloo cafe in northern India will soon set Guinness world record
Top Biden science adviser Eric Lander resigns after 'credible evidence' of bullying staff
Top Biden science adviser Eric Lander resigns after 'credible evidence' of bullying staff
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement