Feb. 8, 2022 / 6:13 AM

Massive igloo cafe in northern India will soon set Guinness world record

By Allison Finch, Accuweather.com
Average temperatures in Gulmarg, India, will start to rise in March, which could lead to the igloo melting and make it unsafe for visitors to go inside. Photo courtesy Newsflare

Feb. 8 -- A once-in-a-lifetime cup of coffee awaits visitors on top of a popular skiing resort in the western Himalayas -- just make sure to pack an extra coat. This cup of coffee isn't served inside a warm and toasty building, but rather inside one of the world's largest igloos.

Gulmarg, India, located about 8,600 feet above sea level, is home to this breathtakingly massive igloo. More than 25 people spent 64 painstaking days building this igloo on the lawn of the Kolahoi Green Group of Hotels and Resort, in Gulmarg.

About 540 miles north of India's capital, New Delhi, is Gulmarg, a popular skiing destination situated in the western Himalayas.

Workers started this project on Dec. 3, 2021, by combining snow and ice together in a box and pressing it down with their feet to create the 5-foot-wide "snow brick." But this was a time-consuming process, as each brick took 15 minutes to make.

With a height of 38 feet and a diameter of 44 feet, the igloo will soon be registered in the Guinness Book of World Records as the world's largest cafe of its kind.

Even though there is no fireplace to keep visitors warm, the inside of this igloo is decorated with sheepskin-style rugs, intricate ice sculptures and beautiful carvings on the walls, giving it a very rustic and cozy feeling to anyone who steps inside.

There are 10 tables that comfortably seat 40 people inside at once. Many people who have been coming to visit enjoy a nice steaming cup of Kahwa coffee while snapping a few selfies inside the incredible igloos.

The owners expect the igloo cafe to be open to the public until March 15. Average temperatures will start to rise above freezing throughout the month of March, which could lead to the igloo melting, making it unsafe for visitors to go inside.

Even though the town is located far above sea level, temperatures aren't brutally cold during the winter months, averaging from 20 to 45 degrees Fahrenheit. Normally, Gulmarg averages about 17 inches of snow every winter but has received heavier snowfalls this winter season.

Throughout the summer, temperatures range from 52 to 82 degrees, and lush vegetation covers the mountains in different shades of green.

Scenes from the season's snow and ice

Rainfall and warmer weather brings a low fog to a snowy Central Park near the Bethesda Fountain and Terrace in New York City on February 3, 2022. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

