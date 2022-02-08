U.S. skateboarder, content creator Josh Neuman, 3 others killed in Iceland plane crash

Josh Neuman, a U.S. skateboarder and social media influencer, is seen in a screenshot taken from a recent video. Neuman and three other people were killed last week when their plane crashed in Iceland. Image courtesy Josh Neuman/ YouTube

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- American skateboarder and social media creator Josh Neuman and three other people were killed earlier this month when their plane crashed into a lake in Iceland, authorities said. Neuman, 22, had created a large following of almost 1.2 million on his YouTube channel, which he mostly used to showcase skateboarding videos. He and the others were in Iceland sightseeing and shooting new content when his plane went missing last Thursday. Advertisement

Police in Iceland said that the plane crashed into Lake Thingvallavatn, the country's second-largest lake, near Reykjavik. The bodies of the four victims were found over the weekend.

One video that Neuman posted in 2019, titled "Race Against the Storm," has been viewed more than 106 million times.

Neuman's family said that Josh had a "quest for adventure," a "thirst for creativity" and "a passion for personal reflection."

"Josh believed in this world and knew that one person could make a difference," a family statement posted Neuman's Instagram page said. "And he did. In his 22 years on this earth, Josh didn't just live life, he was life, and he lived every day to the fullest extent possible while being kind to everyone."

Neuman was in Iceland creating content for Belgian fashion brand Suspicious Antwerp.

"We are enormously distressed by the news," the company said, according to CNN.

Suspicious Antwerp said the other victims who died in the crash were an Icelandic pilot, a company employee and another content creator.