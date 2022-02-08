Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 8, 2022 / 12:53 PM

U.S. skateboarder, content creator Josh Neuman, 3 others killed in Iceland plane crash

By Sommer Brokaw
U.S. skateboarder, content creator Josh Neuman, 3 others killed in Iceland plane crash
Josh Neuman, a U.S. skateboarder and social media influencer, is seen in a screenshot taken from a recent video. Neuman and three other people were killed last week when their plane crashed in Iceland.  Image courtesy Josh Neuman/YouTube

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- American skateboarder and social media creator Josh Neuman and three other people were killed earlier this month when their plane crashed into a lake in Iceland, authorities said.

Neuman, 22, had created a large following of almost 1.2 million on his YouTube channel, which he mostly used to showcase skateboarding videos. He and the others were in Iceland sightseeing and shooting new content when his plane went missing last Thursday.

Advertisement

Police in Iceland said that the plane crashed into Lake Thingvallavatn, the country's second-largest lake, near Reykjavik. The bodies of the four victims were found over the weekend.

One video that Neuman posted in 2019, titled "Race Against the Storm," has been viewed more than 106 million times.

RELATED 5-year-old Moroccan boy Rayan Oram dies after days trapped in well

Neuman's family said that Josh had a "quest for adventure," a "thirst for creativity" and "a passion for personal reflection."

"Josh believed in this world and knew that one person could make a difference," a family statement posted Neuman's Instagram page said. "And he did. In his 22 years on this earth, Josh didn't just live life, he was life, and he lived every day to the fullest extent possible while being kind to everyone."

Advertisement

Neuman was in Iceland creating content for Belgian fashion brand Suspicious Antwerp.

RELATED Basketball Hall of Fame coach Bill Fitch dies at 89

"We are enormously distressed by the news," the company said, according to CNN.

Suspicious Antwerp said the other victims who died in the crash were an Icelandic pilot, a company employee and another content creator.

RELATED Monica Vitti, Italian actress in 1960s classics, dies at 90

RELATED Miss USA 2019, 'Extra' correspondent Cheslie Kryst dies at 30

RELATED Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' and 'Orange is the New Black' actress, dies at 73

Latest Headlines

Samsung to use recycled fishing nets for new Galaxy phones
World News // 1 hour ago
Samsung to use recycled fishing nets for new Galaxy phones
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Samsung Electronics said it will start repurposing ocean-bound discarded fishing nets for its new Galaxy devices.
Macron says Putin agreed not to escalate crisis in Ukraine; Russia denies promise
World News // 3 hours ago
Macron says Putin agreed not to escalate crisis in Ukraine; Russia denies promise
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron said during a visit to Ukraine on Tuesday that he'd received an assurance from Russian President Vladimir Putin late Monday that he won't escalate the crisis between Moscow and Kiev.
Retired Pope Benedict XVI asks 'forgiveness' over handling of past sex abuse cases
World News // 4 hours ago
Retired Pope Benedict XVI asks 'forgiveness' over handling of past sex abuse cases
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Retired Pope Benedict XVI asked for forgiveness on Tuesday, days after a report faulted him for his handling of multiple reports of child sex abuse during the 1970s and '80s.
Massive igloo cafe in northern India will soon set Guinness world record
World News // 7 hours ago
Massive igloo cafe in northern India will soon set Guinness world record
A once-in-a-lifetime cup of coffee awaits visitors on top of a popular skiing resort in the western Himalayas -- just make sure to pack an extra coat. It's served in one of the world's largest igloos.
France's Macron calls for 'de-escalation' of Ukraine crisis in Putin meeting
World News // 1 day ago
France's Macron calls for 'de-escalation' of Ukraine crisis in Putin meeting
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron said he's hoping to help deescalate the Russian-Western crisis over Ukraine in a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin Monday in Moscow.
Samsung employees set to go on first-ever strike
World News // 23 hours ago
Samsung employees set to go on first-ever strike
SEOUL, Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The National Samsung Electronics Labor Union, the biggest out of Samsung's four trade unions, filed an arbitration to the National Labor Relations Commission ahead of a possible strike.
One of Britain's oldest pubs closes because of COVID-19 restrictions
World News // 23 hours ago
One of Britain's oldest pubs closes because of COVID-19 restrictions
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- One of the oldest pubs in Britain has closed its door because of coronavirus restrictions that have starved the business of customers.
PriceRunner sues Google for 'breaching antitrust laws'
World News // 23 hours ago
PriceRunner sues Google for 'breaching antitrust laws'
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- PriceRunner has filed a $2.4 billion lawsuit against Google claiming that the search giant breached European Union antitrust laws by manipulating search results in favor of its own shopping services.
Ottawa declares emergency over 'Freedom Convoy' protests against COVID-19 mandates
World News // 1 day ago
Ottawa declares emergency over 'Freedom Convoy' protests against COVID-19 mandates
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The capital of Canada has declared a state of emergency after a number of truck drivers staged a rally over the weekend against COVID-19 mandates that pushed tensions between protesters and police to a boiling point.
Nine people dead after weekend avalanches in Austria
World News // 1 day ago
Nine people dead after weekend avalanches in Austria
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Nine people have died after a series of avalanches were recorded across the Alps in Austria over the weekend, according to police officials.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Veterinarian captures large Burmese python next to Florida mall
Veterinarian captures large Burmese python next to Florida mall
Medal Count: 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics
Medal Count: 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics
Astra Space scrubs first Florida launch a second time
Astra Space scrubs first Florida launch a second time
First-ever prosecution in 1988 Iran massacre puts spotlight on regime
First-ever prosecution in 1988 Iran massacre puts spotlight on regime
5-year-old Moroccan boy Rayan Oram dies after days trapped in well
5-year-old Moroccan boy Rayan Oram dies after days trapped in well
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement