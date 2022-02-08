Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 8, 2022 / 12:32 PM

Samsung to use recycled fishing nets for new Galaxy phones

By Jo Sung-a & Kim Tae-gyu
Samsung to use recycled fishing nets for new Galaxy phones
Samsung Electronics said its new Galaxy S22 is made of recycled fishing nets. The new model will be unveiled Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Samsung Electronics

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Samsung Electronics said it will start repurposing ocean-bound discarded fishing nets for its new Galaxy devices.

The first product using the new materials will be the Galaxy S22, the flagship smartphone that the company plans to unveil Wednesday at the Unpacked event.

Advertisement

Samsung Electronics said Monday these "ghost nets," which amount to 640,000 tons every year, pose a big threat to marine life, coral reefs and other natural habitats.

The company did not disclose how much and in what parts of the products it would use the materials or how they would fit into the construction of the devices.

"Samsung is committed to addressing ocean plastic pollution in a way that will positively impact not only the environment but also the lives of all Galaxy users," the company said in a statement.

"This new technological advancement marks a notable achievement in the company's journey to deliver tangible environmental actions and protect the planet for generations to come," it added.

Samsung Electronics is not the only company to commit to sustainability-aligned practices.

Last year, U.S. automaker Ford said it had used recycled plastics retrieved from oceans to produce wire holders for its new Ford Bronco Sport.

Advertisement

Apple announced in 2020 that its iPhone 12 was the first smartphone with 100% recycled rare earth elements in all magnets. It has also set a goal to make the iPhone recyclable.

Apple said it would continue to make progress in reducing its contribution to climate change by focusing on making energy-efficient products with renewable or recycled materials.

Read More

Samsung employees set to go on first-ever strike EV battery maker LG Energy Solution's IPO breaks record U.S. is top source of plastic trash in the ocean

Latest Headlines

U.S. skateboarder, content creator Josh Neuman, 3 others killed in Iceland plane crash
World News // 49 minutes ago
U.S. skateboarder, content creator Josh Neuman, 3 others killed in Iceland plane crash
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- American skateboarder and social media creator Josh Neuman and three other people were killed earlier this month when their plane crashed into a lake in Iceland, authorities said.
Macron says Putin agreed not to escalate crisis in Ukraine; Russia denies promise
World News // 3 hours ago
Macron says Putin agreed not to escalate crisis in Ukraine; Russia denies promise
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron said during a visit to Ukraine on Tuesday that he'd received an assurance from Russian President Vladimir Putin late Monday that he won't escalate the crisis between Moscow and Kiev.
Retired Pope Benedict XVI asks 'forgiveness' over handling of past sex abuse cases
World News // 4 hours ago
Retired Pope Benedict XVI asks 'forgiveness' over handling of past sex abuse cases
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Retired Pope Benedict XVI asked for forgiveness on Tuesday, days after a report faulted him for his handling of multiple reports of child sex abuse during the 1970s and '80s.
Massive igloo cafe in northern India will soon set Guinness world record
World News // 7 hours ago
Massive igloo cafe in northern India will soon set Guinness world record
A once-in-a-lifetime cup of coffee awaits visitors on top of a popular skiing resort in the western Himalayas -- just make sure to pack an extra coat. It's served in one of the world's largest igloos.
France's Macron calls for 'de-escalation' of Ukraine crisis in Putin meeting
World News // 1 day ago
France's Macron calls for 'de-escalation' of Ukraine crisis in Putin meeting
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron said he's hoping to help deescalate the Russian-Western crisis over Ukraine in a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin Monday in Moscow.
Samsung employees set to go on first-ever strike
World News // 23 hours ago
Samsung employees set to go on first-ever strike
SEOUL, Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The National Samsung Electronics Labor Union, the biggest out of Samsung's four trade unions, filed an arbitration to the National Labor Relations Commission ahead of a possible strike.
One of Britain's oldest pubs closes because of COVID-19 restrictions
World News // 23 hours ago
One of Britain's oldest pubs closes because of COVID-19 restrictions
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- One of the oldest pubs in Britain has closed its door because of coronavirus restrictions that have starved the business of customers.
PriceRunner sues Google for 'breaching antitrust laws'
World News // 23 hours ago
PriceRunner sues Google for 'breaching antitrust laws'
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- PriceRunner has filed a $2.4 billion lawsuit against Google claiming that the search giant breached European Union antitrust laws by manipulating search results in favor of its own shopping services.
Ottawa declares emergency over 'Freedom Convoy' protests against COVID-19 mandates
World News // 1 day ago
Ottawa declares emergency over 'Freedom Convoy' protests against COVID-19 mandates
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The capital of Canada has declared a state of emergency after a number of truck drivers staged a rally over the weekend against COVID-19 mandates that pushed tensions between protesters and police to a boiling point.
Nine people dead after weekend avalanches in Austria
World News // 1 day ago
Nine people dead after weekend avalanches in Austria
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Nine people have died after a series of avalanches were recorded across the Alps in Austria over the weekend, according to police officials.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Veterinarian captures large Burmese python next to Florida mall
Veterinarian captures large Burmese python next to Florida mall
Medal Count: 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics
Medal Count: 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics
Astra Space scrubs first Florida launch a second time
Astra Space scrubs first Florida launch a second time
First-ever prosecution in 1988 Iran massacre puts spotlight on regime
First-ever prosecution in 1988 Iran massacre puts spotlight on regime
5-year-old Moroccan boy Rayan Oram dies after days trapped in well
5-year-old Moroccan boy Rayan Oram dies after days trapped in well
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement