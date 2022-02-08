Samsung to use recycled fishing nets for new Galaxy phones

Samsung Electronics said its new Galaxy S22 is made of recycled fishing nets. The new model will be unveiled Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Samsung Electronics

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Samsung Electronics said it will start repurposing ocean-bound discarded fishing nets for its new Galaxy devices. The first product using the new materials will be the Galaxy S22, the flagship smartphone that the company plans to unveil Wednesday at the Unpacked event. Advertisement

Samsung Electronics said Monday these "ghost nets," which amount to 640,000 tons every year, pose a big threat to marine life, coral reefs and other natural habitats.

The company did not disclose how much and in what parts of the products it would use the materials or how they would fit into the construction of the devices.

"Samsung is committed to addressing ocean plastic pollution in a way that will positively impact not only the environment but also the lives of all Galaxy users," the company said in a statement.

"This new technological advancement marks a notable achievement in the company's journey to deliver tangible environmental actions and protect the planet for generations to come," it added.

Samsung Electronics is not the only company to commit to sustainability-aligned practices.

Last year, U.S. automaker Ford said it had used recycled plastics retrieved from oceans to produce wire holders for its new Ford Bronco Sport.

Apple announced in 2020 that its iPhone 12 was the first smartphone with 100% recycled rare earth elements in all magnets. It has also set a goal to make the iPhone recyclable.

Apple said it would continue to make progress in reducing its contribution to climate change by focusing on making energy-efficient products with renewable or recycled materials.