Feb. 7, 2022 / 2:05 PM

One of Britain's oldest pubs closes because of COVID-19 restrictions

By Clyde Hughes
One of Britain's oldest pubs closes because of COVID-19 restrictions
The James Anderson Pub in Britain has been renamed as "The Three Bellends" in protest against the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. One of Britain's oldest pubs, Ye Olde Fighting Cocks pub in St. Albans, Hertfordshire, has closed due to COVID-19 restrictions. File Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- One of the oldest pubs in Britain has closed its door because of coronavirus restrictions that have starved the business of customers.

The Ye Olde Fighting Cocks pub in St. Albans, Hertfordshire, had been operated by Christo Tofalli for the past 10 years but has been in business since 793 AD. Tofalli said he could no longer make payroll with the current restrictions.

"I'm a publican, not a politician," Tofalli told the Times Monday. "I don't want to moan, I'm just pragmatic. Two Sundays ago was when we served our last customers, and it was like a death, packing up our numerous awards, our whole success. It was like a funeral, like losing someone."

Tofalli, who wrote about the pub's demise on Facebook, said trading conditions were difficult before COVID-19, the pandemic gave the establishment a "devastating" sucker punch.

"It goes without saying I am heartbroken," he said on Facebook. "This pub has been so much more than just a business to me, and I feel honored to have played even a small part in its history. I am even more heartbroken for my incredible team and the wider Fighting Cocks family.

"I would like to thank my loyal staff, all the visitors to the pub, particularly the regulars, but also those from all over the world, the suppliers, the bands and musicians who have played here, the St. Albans community and my friends and my family, for all their love and support for the last 10 years."

The historic pub is yet another entertainment victim in Britain, which was limping along before the pandemic. According to the Office for National Statistics, nearly one-fourth of the country's pubs have suffered the same fate, with more than 11,000 shutting down from 2008 and 2018.

Latest Headlines

Samsung employees set to go on first-ever strike
World News // 29 minutes ago
Samsung employees set to go on first-ever strike
SEOUL, Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The National Samsung Electronics Labor Union, the biggest out of Samsung's four trade unions, filed an arbitration to the National Labor Relations Commission ahead of a possible strike.
PriceRunner sues Google for 'breaching antitrust laws'
World News // 53 minutes ago
PriceRunner sues Google for 'breaching antitrust laws'
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- PriceRunner has filed a $2.4 billion lawsuit against Google claiming that the search giant breached European Union antitrust laws by manipulating search results in favor of its own shopping services.
Ottawa declares emergency over 'Freedom Convoy' protests against COVID-19 mandates
World News // 2 hours ago
Ottawa declares emergency over 'Freedom Convoy' protests against COVID-19 mandates
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The capital of Canada has declared a state of emergency after a number of truck drivers staged a rally over the weekend against COVID-19 mandates that pushed tensions between protesters and police to a boiling point.
Nine people dead after weekend avalanches in Austria
World News // 2 hours ago
Nine people dead after weekend avalanches in Austria
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Nine people have died after a series of avalanches were recorded across the Alps in Austria over the weekend, according to police officials.
Australia to reopen borders this month for travelers vaccinated against COVID-19
World News // 6 hours ago
Australia to reopen borders this month for travelers vaccinated against COVID-19
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Australia announced on Monday it will reopen its borders to all vaccinated tourists this month, ending a nearly two-year moratorium on foreign travelers that was imposed early during the COVID-19 pandemic.
France's Emmanuel Macron to meet with Putin in Russia, warn against Ukraine invasion
World News // 7 hours ago
France's Emmanuel Macron to meet with Putin in Russia, warn against Ukraine invasion
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Ukraine is on the agenda for multiple world leaders on Monday -- including French President Emmanuel Macron, who will visit Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow to try and defuse rising tensions.
Tensions rise in Haiti amid fears that outside groups could make play for power
World News // 7 hours ago
Tensions rise in Haiti amid fears that outside groups could make play for power
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Exactly seven months after its president was killed, Haiti faces renewed political upheaval on Monday as President Jovenel Moise's term officially ends and some aren't sure what's going to happen next.
First-ever prosecution in 1988 Iran massacre puts spotlight on regime
World News // 10 hours ago
First-ever prosecution in 1988 Iran massacre puts spotlight on regime
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- A former Iranian prosecutor is on trial in Sweden in a landmark case over the deaths of thousands of political prisoners 34 years ago. But survivors of the 1988 massacre say it is the entire regime that's on trial.
China hasn't reported COVID-19 death in year with 'zero tolerance'
World News // 23 hours ago
China hasn't reported COVID-19 death in year with 'zero tolerance'
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Mainland China, where COVID-19 originated more than two years ago, has not reported a fatality in one year with the nation striving to become the exception to worldwide surges, including during the Winter Oltymics.
Australian curler competes after testing positive
World News // 23 hours ago
Australian curler competes after testing positive
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- An Australian curler won her round during the mixed-doubles competition Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19 as criticism for China's strict quarantine rules continues to swirl.
