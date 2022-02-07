Advertisement
World News
Feb. 7, 2022 / 7:06 AM

Tensions rise in Haiti amid fears that outside groups could make play for power

By Daniel Uria
1/4
Tensions rise in Haiti amid fears that outside groups could make play for power
Haitian President Jovenel Moise was assassinated on July 7, 2021, when a group of armed attackers stormed his official residence in Port-au-Prince. His presidential term officially expires on Monday. File Photo by Jean Marc Herve Abelard/EPA-EFE

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Exactly seven months after its president was assassinated, the Caribbean island of Haiti faces renewed political upheaval on Monday as President Jovenel Moise's term officially ends and there are fears about who will try to take power next.

Moise was assassinated last July 7 when armed attackers stormed his home in Port-au-Prince. The gunmen shot and killed Moise and wounded his wife, Martine Moise. Since then, Prime Minister Ariel Henry has led the country to fill out the remainder of Moise's term.

Advertisement

Now, that's over. And observers and political experts know that there's no shortage of groups who want to take the reins of the often-troubled island in the Caribbean.

An opposition group known as the Montana Accord has called for the United States to withdraw its support for Henry, stating that the present ruling government will be rendered unconstitutional with the end of Moise's term.

Advertisement
RELATED U.S. charges ex-Colombian soldier in assassination of Haitian president

Claude Joseph, a rival of Henry's, served as prime minister of Haiti for about two weeks before stepping down to allow Henry, who Moise had selected as prime minister just two days before he was killed, to take power.

The Montana Accord has called for the creation of a transitional government, to be helmed by its leader Fritz Alphonse Jean, to restore security before holding new elections.

"Insecurity is rampant, fear of kidnapping and rape are the everyday situation of the average Haitian," Jean said on Friday, according to The New York Times. "This is a state of disarray and the Henry government is just sitting there unable to address those challenges."

RELATED Missionaries say they escaped Haitian captives, were not freed

Haiti has been rocked by more than just political upheaval. A 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the island in August 2021 and a group of Christian missionaries were kidnapped for weeks in October. File Photo by Orlando Barria/EPA-EFE

But Haiti's recent troubles are not limited to the political arena.

In addition to losing its leader, Haiti has also had to face a deadly 7.2-magnitude earthquake in August and a rising gang presence that further destabilized the country in October when it set off a fuel crisis by blocking the country's main roads and ports and holding a group of Christian missionaries hostage.

Advertisement

Armed gangs, who control more than half of Haiti and half of the capital of Port-au-Prince, have called for Henry's resignation, Brain Concannon, founder of the U.S.-based Institute for Justice and Democracy in Haiti, told Al Jazeera.

RELATED More than 50 dead, dozens injured after gas truck explosion in Haiti

"People live in daily fear that going to work or to school or getting some food at the store will be a lethal decision," Concannon told the outlet. "People don't even leave their houses for days and hospitals are closing because it is too violent for staff to get there."

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has faced criticism for not doing enough to support the country, including returning Haitian refugees that gathered at the U.S.-Mexico border and video that showed agents on horseback charging and herding migrants attempting to cross the Rio Grande.

At the same time, the United States and other international observers have been accused of being too involved in Haiti's politics.

Former U.S. special envoy, Daniel Foote, who resigned following the U.S. treatment of the refugees, said the U.S. administration has displayed "stubborn arrogance" in its attempts to "strong-arm Haitians" to accept an unelected prime minister and rush into elections.

Foote has also said that Henry has "impeded investigations" into Moise's assassination for six months, adding that the "nonexistent assassination investigation is led by [the] key suspect."

Advertisement

Port-au-Prince's top prosecutor, Bed-Ford Claude, sought charges against Henry last September, citing phone records that show he spoke shortly after Moise's death with former Haitian Justice Ministry official Joseph Felix Badio, who's a suspect in the assassination.

A street is seen in the gang-controlled Martissant neighborhood in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Some fear that the gang sector could seek to make a play for power with the expiration of Moise's term. File Photo by Orlando Barria/EPA-EFE

Henry has repeatedly denied involvement in the assassination, saying that the masterminds of the killing have not yet been captured.

In the wake of the killing, Haitian police detained more than a dozen possible suspects and U.S. officials have so far charged two suspects. Several were also killed in gunfights with police. U.S. officials fear that these threats -- and Henry's tenuous grip on power -- could lead to sustained violence and political collapse.

"How the government of Haiti moves forward after Feb. 7, the official end of assassinated President Jovenel Moise's term, will be an important inflection point for Ariel Henry's government and its ability to bring some measure of political stability to Haiti," one U.S. intelligence official told McClatchy.

Advertisement

Amid the uncertainty, some migrants have fled Haiti since Moise's death and headed for the United States. Dozens arrived in northern Florida last fall and almost 200 arrived in the Florida Keys and were detained by the U.S. Coast Guard a week ago.

Latest Headlines

Australia to reopen borders this month for travelers vaccinated against COVID-19
World News // 14 minutes ago
Australia to reopen borders this month for travelers vaccinated against COVID-19
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Australia announced on Monday it will reopen its borders to all vaccinated tourists this month, ending a nearly two-year moratorium on foreign travelers that was imposed early during the COVID-19 pandemic.
France's Emmanuel Macron to meet with Putin in Russia, warn against Ukraine invasion
World News // 1 hour ago
France's Emmanuel Macron to meet with Putin in Russia, warn against Ukraine invasion
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Ukraine is on the agenda for multiple world leaders on Monday -- including French President Emmanuel Macron, who will visit Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow to try and defuse rising tensions.
First-ever prosecution in 1988 Iran massacre puts spotlight on regime
World News // 4 hours ago
First-ever prosecution in 1988 Iran massacre puts spotlight on regime
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- A former Iranian prosecutor is on trial in Sweden in a landmark case over the deaths of thousands of political prisoners 34 years ago. But survivors of the 1988 massacre say it is the entire regime that's on trial.
China hasn't reported COVID-19 death in year with 'zero tolerance'
World News // 17 hours ago
China hasn't reported COVID-19 death in year with 'zero tolerance'
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Mainland China, where COVID-19 originated more than two years ago, has not reported a fatality in one year with the nation striving to become the exception to worldwide surges, including during the Winter Oltymics.
Australian curler competes after testing positive
World News // 17 hours ago
Australian curler competes after testing positive
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- An Australian curler won her round during the mixed-doubles competition Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19 as criticism for China's strict quarantine rules continues to swirl.
U.S. officials: Russia has 70% of forces needed for Ukraine invasion
World News // 19 hours ago
U.S. officials: Russia has 70% of forces needed for Ukraine invasion
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Russia has assembled 70% of the military personnel and weapons on Ukraine's border needed to launch a full-scale invasion of the country, according to the latest U.S. government assessment.
U.S. wins first medal at Games for women's slopestyle snowboarding
World News // 23 hours ago
U.S. wins first medal at Games for women's slopestyle snowboarding
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- The United States won its first medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Sunday with the silver-medal finish by Julia Marino in the women's slopestyle snowboarding event.
Queen Elizabeth says Camilla 'will be known as Queen Consort'
World News // 1 day ago
Queen Elizabeth says Camilla 'will be known as Queen Consort'
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth on Saturday backed a plan to call her son's wife Queen Camilla in a decision that will affect the future of the British monarchy.
5-year-old Moroccan boy Rayan Oram dies after days trapped in well
World News // 1 day ago
5-year-old Moroccan boy Rayan Oram dies after days trapped in well
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Five-year-old Moroccan boy Rayan Oram has died after spending four days trapped inside a well, the country's state-run media reported on Saturday.
Canadian truckers descend on cities for second weekend of COVID-19 protests
World News // 1 day ago
Canadian truckers descend on cities for second weekend of COVID-19 protests
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Canadian truckers have descended on Ottawa and other cities for the second weekend of protests against the country's COVID-19 restrictions and mandates.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia's Kamila Valieva stuns during figure skating team event
Russia's Kamila Valieva stuns during figure skating team event
Australian curler competes after testing positive
Australian curler competes after testing positive
China hasn't reported COVID-19 death in year with 'zero tolerance'
China hasn't reported COVID-19 death in year with 'zero tolerance'
Daily new U.S. COVID-19 cases declining in most states after Omicron peaks
Daily new U.S. COVID-19 cases declining in most states after Omicron peaks
Sneaky Atlantic storm to take a swipe at Northeast
Sneaky Atlantic storm to take a swipe at Northeast
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement