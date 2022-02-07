Advertisement
World News
Feb. 7, 2022 / 7:37 AM

France's Emmanuel Macron to meet with Putin in Russia, warn against Ukraine invasion

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
France's Emmanuel Macron to meet with Putin in Russia, warn against Ukraine invasion
During his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron was expected to seek a larger agreement on a new security deal between Russia and the European Union. File Photo by Stephane De Sakutin/EPA

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Ukraine is on the agenda for multiple world leaders on Monday -- including French President Emmanuel Macron, who will visit Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow to try and defuse rising tensions.

Macron's visit is the latest effort to cool tensions in the crisis that's risen with Russia's troop buildup near its border with Ukraine. Western powers fear that Moscow is planning an invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement

"We will discuss the terms to de-escalate," Macron said, according to CNBC. "One has to be realistic. We will not achieve unilateral gestures, but it is indispensable to avoid degradation of the situation before we build mechanisms and gestures of reciprocal trust."

Macron will be looking to create an atmosphere for a larger agreement on a new security deal between Russia and the European Union.

RELATED Pentagon 'strongly encourages' Russia to stand down on Ukraine

The French leader spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden by phone on Sunday and the two discussed diplomatic and deterrence efforts. The White House said they agreed to continue consulting with Ukraine and others partners over protection.

Airmen from the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing support the arrival of XVIII Airborne Corps Soldiers in Poland on Friday. These were the first of about 2,000 American troops sent to the region to support NATO and Ukraine against Russian aggression. Photo by Sgt. Stephen P. Perez/U.S. Army/UPI

Biden said last week that the United States will send about 3,000 troops to Eastern Europe to support NATO and Ukraine against a Russian invasion.

Advertisement

In the meantime, new satellite images released by Maxar, a U.S.-based technology company, appeared to show new advanced military deployments by Russia in numerous locations in Belarus, which shares a border with Ukraine.

RELATED U.S. puts 8,500 troops on heightened alert amid Russia-Ukraine tensions

The images showed Russian troops moving through Belarus and building a field camp about 20 miles from the Ukrainian border.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday said the United States and European have continued to ignore Russian security concerns.

"Our Western interlocutors prefer not to mention this topic," Peskov said, according to Interfax.

RELATED Half of French schools may close due to teachers strike over COVID-19 concerns

"Instead, they prefer a rather agitated discussion of what they call Russia's future invasion of Ukraine. We can hardly speak of any lull here. We have been hearing daily statements on the topic from the United States and the European capitals."

Russian officials said the troop movements in Belarus are part of military drills that began on Monday.

Latest Headlines

Australia to reopen borders this month for travelers vaccinated against COVID-19
World News // 14 minutes ago
Australia to reopen borders this month for travelers vaccinated against COVID-19
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Australia announced on Monday it will reopen its borders to all vaccinated tourists this month, ending a nearly two-year moratorium on foreign travelers that was imposed early during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tensions rise in Haiti amid fears that outside groups could make play for power
World News // 1 hour ago
Tensions rise in Haiti amid fears that outside groups could make play for power
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Exactly seven months after its president was killed, Haiti faces renewed political upheaval on Monday as President Jovenel Moise's term officially ends and some aren't sure what's going to happen next.
First-ever prosecution in 1988 Iran massacre puts spotlight on regime
World News // 4 hours ago
First-ever prosecution in 1988 Iran massacre puts spotlight on regime
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- A former Iranian prosecutor is on trial in Sweden in a landmark case over the deaths of thousands of political prisoners 34 years ago. But survivors of the 1988 massacre say it is the entire regime that's on trial.
China hasn't reported COVID-19 death in year with 'zero tolerance'
World News // 17 hours ago
China hasn't reported COVID-19 death in year with 'zero tolerance'
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Mainland China, where COVID-19 originated more than two years ago, has not reported a fatality in one year with the nation striving to become the exception to worldwide surges, including during the Winter Oltymics.
Australian curler competes after testing positive
World News // 17 hours ago
Australian curler competes after testing positive
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- An Australian curler won her round during the mixed-doubles competition Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19 as criticism for China's strict quarantine rules continues to swirl.
U.S. officials: Russia has 70% of forces needed for Ukraine invasion
World News // 19 hours ago
U.S. officials: Russia has 70% of forces needed for Ukraine invasion
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Russia has assembled 70% of the military personnel and weapons on Ukraine's border needed to launch a full-scale invasion of the country, according to the latest U.S. government assessment.
U.S. wins first medal at Games for women's slopestyle snowboarding
World News // 23 hours ago
U.S. wins first medal at Games for women's slopestyle snowboarding
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- The United States won its first medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Sunday with the silver-medal finish by Julia Marino in the women's slopestyle snowboarding event.
Queen Elizabeth says Camilla 'will be known as Queen Consort'
World News // 1 day ago
Queen Elizabeth says Camilla 'will be known as Queen Consort'
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth on Saturday backed a plan to call her son's wife Queen Camilla in a decision that will affect the future of the British monarchy.
5-year-old Moroccan boy Rayan Oram dies after days trapped in well
World News // 1 day ago
5-year-old Moroccan boy Rayan Oram dies after days trapped in well
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Five-year-old Moroccan boy Rayan Oram has died after spending four days trapped inside a well, the country's state-run media reported on Saturday.
Canadian truckers descend on cities for second weekend of COVID-19 protests
World News // 1 day ago
Canadian truckers descend on cities for second weekend of COVID-19 protests
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Canadian truckers have descended on Ottawa and other cities for the second weekend of protests against the country's COVID-19 restrictions and mandates.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia's Kamila Valieva stuns during figure skating team event
Russia's Kamila Valieva stuns during figure skating team event
Australian curler competes after testing positive
Australian curler competes after testing positive
China hasn't reported COVID-19 death in year with 'zero tolerance'
China hasn't reported COVID-19 death in year with 'zero tolerance'
Daily new U.S. COVID-19 cases declining in most states after Omicron peaks
Daily new U.S. COVID-19 cases declining in most states after Omicron peaks
Sneaky Atlantic storm to take a swipe at Northeast
Sneaky Atlantic storm to take a swipe at Northeast
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement