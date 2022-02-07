Ottawa declares emergency over 'Freedom Convoy' protests against COVID-19 mandates

A crowd of protesters take part in the "Freedom Convoy" at Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada, on January 29. Photo by Andre Pichette/EPA-EFE
Mayor Jim Watson declared the emergency and authorities said the truckers and other protesters involved in the rallies, called the "Freedom Convoy," have become a danger to the public.
"They are terrorizing our residents, torturing them with incessant honking, threatening them and preventing them from leading their lives," Ottawa Police board chairwoman Diane Deans said, according to the Ottawa Citizen.
The "Freedom Convoy" protests have descended on Ottawa, Canada, for two straight weekends to oppose mandates related to COVID-19. Photo by Andre Pichette/EPA-EFE
The protests were initially against COVID-19 vaccine mandates for truckers, but have since expanded to oppose various mandates connected to the pandemic. The truckers have clogged traffic and shut down businesses in Ottawa and across Canada.
Protest organizers have said they intend to stay in the city until the Canadian government lifts all restrictions and mandates, even though most have been ordered by individual provinces.
Police said on Sunday that they have received more than 600 calls since the start of the protests, resulting in about 100 criminal investigations. Armed police officers started confiscating fuel that protesters were using to keep their engines running.