Australia to reopen borders this month for travelers vaccinated against COVID-19

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Australia announced on Monday it will reopen its borders to all vaccinated tourists this month, ending a nearly two-year moratorium on foreign travelers that was imposed early during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Australian health officials said improving conditions -- including a 23% decline in hospitalizations after the latest wave of the Omicron variant in Australia -- are the main reasons for the end of the tourist moratorium. The country's National Security Committee of the Cabinet signed off on the limited reopening, which generated $60 billion in 2018-19.