Feb. 7, 2022 / 8:26 AM

Australia to reopen borders this month for travelers vaccinated against COVID-19

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
Health workers are seen at a COVID-19 testing site in Brisbane, Australia, on January 7. File Photo by Jono Searle/EPA-EFE

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Australia announced on Monday it will reopen its borders to all vaccinated tourists this month, ending a nearly two-year moratorium on foreign travelers that was imposed early during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australian health officials said improving conditions -- including a 23% decline in hospitalizations after the latest wave of the Omicron variant in Australia -- are the main reasons for the end of the tourist moratorium. The country's National Security Committee of the Cabinet signed off on the limited reopening, which generated $60 billion in 2018-19.

The rules will be lifted on Feb. 21, officials said.

The government in Canberra said unvaccinated visa holders will still require a valid travel exemption to enter Australia, and will be subject to state and territory quarantine requirements.

Tennis star Novak Djokovic is seen in Melbourne, Australia, on January 16 as he awaited a decision on whether he could remain in Australia to compete at the Australian Open. Photo by James Ross/EPA-EFE

Last month, world No. 1 men's tennis player Novak Djokovic was ordered to leave Australia because he's not vaccinated against COVID-19 -- barring him from competing in the Australian Open, tennis' first Grand Slam event of 2022 that was ultimately won by rival Rafael Nadal. With the trophy, Nadal now has 21 Grand Slam titles to Djokovic's 20.

"We have been progressively opening our borders since November of last year," Morrison told reporters at a news conference Monday.

"Those programs have proceeded very successfully, whether it was the programs we had in place with New Zealand or Singapore, and then with Japan and South Korea, opening up to international students and backpackers and economic migrants who are coming to Australia.

"That's the rule. Everyone is expected to abide by it. And it's very important that people understand that requirement if they're seeking to come to Australia."

