U.S. figure skater Vincent Zhou tests positive for COVID-19

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- U.S. figure skater Vincent Zhou has tested positive Sunday for COVID-19 and his status for Tuesday's competition is uncertain, U.S. Figure Skating announced. "Under the guidance of the USOPC medical staff, Zhou is undergoing additional testing to confirm his status," the national governing body said in a statement released Monday from Beijing and obtained by USA Today and NBC Sports. "If the results are negative, Zhou will be able to compete in the men's short program, which begins Tuesday. At this time, we ask you respect his privacy as we await the results." Advertisement

On Sundaty morning, Zhou skated the long program for the United States, placing thrid of five skaters. The Americans won the silver medal Monday behind Russia.

Athletes who test positive for the coronavirus have been forced to quarantine in hotels.

Beijing has imposed a "closed-loop" system with 60,000 competitors, journalists and other officials cut off from the rest of China, and tested regularly.

Nathan Chen and Jason Brown are the other American men in the field.