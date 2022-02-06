Advertisement
World News
Feb. 6, 2022 / 10:23 AM

U.S. wins second medal; Jaelin Kauf takes silver in women's moguls

By Adam Schrader
Beijing Olympics: Men's moguls freestyle skiing
Walter Wallberg of Sweden performs a jump in the Men's Moguls Freestyle Skiing finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, China, on February 5, 2022. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- The United States won its second Beijing Olympics medal after Jaelin Kauf took silver in the finals for the women's moguls event on Sunday.

"Set your alarms people. It's gonna be an early morning, but we'll make it worth it for all y'all's back home," she said in a post to Instagram before the event.

Advertisement

Kauf's second-place finish came after teammate Julia Marino also took silver in the women's slopestyle snowboarding event.

"Oh my god, I'm just so happy right now. I honestly can't believe it," Kauf told ESPN after the event. "I put it out there tonight, and I'm so happy. I can't believe I am on the podium."

RELATED U.S. wins first medal at Games for women's slopestyle snowboarding

The moguls event is judged based on the skier's time to complete the course and technical abilities in performing jumps and turns. Kauf completed the course in 26.37 seconds with an air score of 15.10 and a turns score of 46.9 for a total score of 80.28.

Australian Jakara Anthony won the gold medal with a total score of 83.09 despite her slower time of 27.63 seconds. Anastasiia Smirnova of Russia earned the bronze with a score of 77.72 while Perrine Laffont of France, who won the gold medal in the 2018 Winter Olympics, scored just behind her with a score of 77.36.

Advertisement

Kauf, who had competed in the 2018 Winter Olympics but finished seventh, is the daughter of Patti Kauf-Melehes and Scott Kauf -- two professional skiers who had previously competed in the pro mogul tour.

RELATED U.S. bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor cleared from COVID-19, will compete in Beijing

"I was thinking about it going up the lift -- 'Oh my God, I'm going up for the medal round!'" she told Yahoo! Sports. "As I was getting closer to being in the gate, I was telling myself what I had been telling myself all day: 'This is your day. Leave it all out there. Have fun and attack.' And that's just what I did."

RELATED Trial delayed for Beijing Olympics protesters arrested in Greece

RELATED China wins 1st Beijing gold in short track relay as Winter Games begin

Latest Headlines

U.S. wins first medal at Games for women's slopestyle snowboarding
World News // 2 hours ago
U.S. wins first medal at Games for women's slopestyle snowboarding
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- The United States won its first medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Sunday with the silver-medal finish by Julia Marino in the women's slopestyle snowboarding event.
Queen Elizabeth says Camilla 'will be known as Queen Consort'
World News // 15 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth says Camilla 'will be known as Queen Consort'
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth on Saturday backed a plan to call her son's wife Queen Camilla in a decision that will affect the future of the British monarchy.
5-year-old Moroccan boy Rayan Oram dies after days trapped in well
World News // 16 hours ago
5-year-old Moroccan boy Rayan Oram dies after days trapped in well
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Five-year-old Moroccan boy Rayan Oram has died after spending four days trapped inside a well, the country's state-run media reported on Saturday.
Canadian truckers descend on cities for second weekend of COVID-19 protests
World News // 17 hours ago
Canadian truckers descend on cities for second weekend of COVID-19 protests
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Canadian truckers have descended on Ottawa and other cities for the second weekend of protests against the country's COVID-19 restrictions and mandates.
Queen Elizabeth holds reception at private residence ahead of Platinum Jubilee
World News // 19 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth holds reception at private residence ahead of Platinum Jubilee
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth II held a reception Saturday at her private residence ahead of her Platinum Jubilee.
Trial delayed for Beijing Olympics protesters arrested in Greece
World News // 21 hours ago
Trial delayed for Beijing Olympics protesters arrested in Greece
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- A Greek court has delayed the trial for three protesters who were arrested in October for disrupting an Olympic flame lighting ceremony.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, wife test positive for COVID-19
World News // 21 hours ago
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, wife test positive for COVID-19
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Saturday that he and his wife, Emine Erdogan, have tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
Rescuers work to free boy trapped in Moroccan well for 3 days
World News // 1 day ago
Rescuers work to free boy trapped in Moroccan well for 3 days
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Rescuers worked Friday to free a 5-year-old boy trapped more than 100 feet underground in a dry well for three days, officials said.
U.S. Ambassador Rahm Emanuel has first meeting with Japanese Prime Minister
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. Ambassador Rahm Emanuel has first meeting with Japanese Prime Minister
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel met for the first time with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Friday.
U.S., EU settle decade-long dispute over importing clams, oysters, other shellfish
World News // 1 day ago
U.S., EU settle decade-long dispute over importing clams, oysters, other shellfish
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- The European Union and the United States agreed Friday to end a decade-long trade dispute and allow imports and exports of shellfish, including oysters, clams, mussels and scallops.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

5-year-old Moroccan boy Rayan Oram dies after days trapped in well
5-year-old Moroccan boy Rayan Oram dies after days trapped in well
Secret Service agents arrest Home Depot employee over nearly $400K counterfeit scheme
Secret Service agents arrest Home Depot employee over nearly $400K counterfeit scheme
Texas shooting spree kills 4, injures 3; gunman dead, police say
Texas shooting spree kills 4, injures 3; gunman dead, police say
Man accused of kidnapping Bloomberg ranch housekeeper sought billionaire's daughters
Man accused of kidnapping Bloomberg ranch housekeeper sought billionaire's daughters
Canadian truckers descend on cities for second weekend of COVID-19 protests
Canadian truckers descend on cities for second weekend of COVID-19 protests
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement