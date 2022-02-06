Russia leads medal count; U.S earns two silvers in women's sports

1/5

Jaelin Kauf of the United States reacts after winning the silver medal in the Women's Moguls Freestyle Skiing competition during the 2022 Winter Olympics on Sunday, February 6, 2022. Jakara Anthony of Australia won the gold medal and Anastasiia Smirnova of Russia took the bronze. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- The Russia Olympic Committee led the 2022 Winter Olympics medal count at the end of Sunday's events as the United States captured its first two medals, silver in women's events. Alexander Bolshunov earned the ROC its first gold medal with his victory in the cross-country skiing event on Sunday after finishing the course with a time of 1:16:09.8. Denis Spitsov took silver for the ROC in the event while Livo Niskanen of Finland earned bronze. Advertisement

The ROC has earned five medals total after four days of competition and is trailed by Norway, Austria and Italy, which each have earned three medals.

Kamila Valieva of Russia also stunned fans during her Winter Olympics debut while becoming the fourth woman in the competition's history to land a triple axel.

Valieva, 15, scored an incredible 90.18 points and solidified the ROC's lead in the team figure skating event after the U.S. dropped to second place. The team event is scheduled to conclude on Monday.

Her teammate Mark Kondratiuk, performing to the song Jesus Christ Superstar from the musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber, came in second place during the men's single free skating program with a score of 181.65.

The U.S. earned its first two medals of the competition with incredible runs from snowboarder Julia Marino and mogul skier Jaelin Kauf.

Marino, 24, earned the U.S. its first medal of the Olympic Games with during the women's slopestyle snowboarding event. She had rebounded on her second run with 87.68 points after falling during an attempt at a frontside 1080 during her first run.

Zoi Sadowski Synnott took the gold medal in the event with a score of 92.88, marking the first time New Zealand has ever won a gold medal during the Winter Olympics. Tess Coady of Australia won bronze with a score of 84.15.

Kauf took silver in the finals for the women's moguls event after she completed the course in 26.37 seconds with an air score of 15.10 and a turns score of 46.9 for a total score of 80.28. The event is judged on the skier's time to complete the course and technical abilities in performing jumps and turns.

In that contest, Australian Jakara Anthony won the gold medal and Anastasiia Smirnova of Russia earned the bronze.

The performance by women athletes on Team USA remained strong as the undefeated women's hockey team beat Switzerland 8-0 in its third match of the preliminary round for Group A.

The win came after the U.S. defeated Finland 5-2 during a match on Thursday and a 5-0 victory over the ROC on Saturday. The U.S. is leading the Group A bracket with a total of 9 points, followed by Canada with 6 and Russia with 3 points.

China defeated Japan on Sunday with a score of 2-1 in their match on Sunday in the Group B bracket. Japan leads the bracket with 7 points, followed by the Czech Republic with 6 points and China with 5 points.

Other events held Sunday included the finals for men's singles luge, men's individual ski jumping and men's 5,000-meter speed skating -- which all featured lackluster performances from Team USA.

Nils Van Der Poel of Sweden set an Olympic record during the speed skating event with a time of 6:08.84, earning him the gold medal. Patrick Roest of the Netherlands took silver and Hallgeir Engebraaten of Norway took bronze.

German athlete Johannes Ludwig took the gold medal in the luge event with a time of 3:48.735. He was closely followed by Wolfgang Kindl of Austria and Dominik Fischnaller of Italy.

Ryoyu Kobayashi of Japan placed first in ski jumping event with a score of 275.0 and was followed to the podium by Manuel Fettner of Austria and Dawid Kubacki of Poland, who took silver and bronze respectively.

Olympic officials postponed the men's downhill alpine ski event on Sunday because of high winds after it was delayed several times.

"Due to the wind gusts and the updated forecast, it has been decided in the best interest of safety and fairness for the racers to delay todays men's Olympic downhill to another day," the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team said in a tweet.

The event will now be held at noon local time at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre, nicknamed "The Rock," according to the official schedule for the Olympic Games.

The 3,152-meter course sits at the top of Xiaohaituo Mountain about 60 miles northwest of Beijing and has a vertical drop of 894 meters. The course, built entirely from man-made snow, was designed specifically for the 2022 Winter Olympics.