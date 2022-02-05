Advertisement
World News
Feb. 5, 2022 / 5:30 PM

Canadian truckers descend on cities for second weekend of COVID-19 protests

By Adam Schrader
Canadian truckers descend on cities for second weekend of COVID-19 protests
A crowd of protesters part of the Freedom Convoy 2022 gathers in front of Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Jan. 29 as they protest against the government of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The Freedom Convoy 2022 started with truckers from across Canada who oppose the vaccine mandate for truckers to be vaccinated to return to Canada. Photo by Andre Pichette/EPA-EFE

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Canadian truckers have descended on Ottawa and other cities for the second weekend of protests against the country's COVID-19 restrictions and mandates.

Police officials in Ottawa said that they expected about 400 more trucks to arrive in the city and join the truckers who had flooded the city last weekend, the CBC reported.

Advertisement

Officials were prepared for the protests to turn violent after the police department condemned "the hatred, violence, and illegal acts that Ottawa residents and businesses have endured over the last week" in a message posted to Twitter.

On Friday, GoFundMe froze fundraising campaigns for the trucker convoys at the request of Canadian law enforcement who had said that the protesters had become violent and unlawful.

RELATED Trudeau in undisclosed place as trucker protest descends on Ottawa

"We want to thank GoFundMe for listening to our concerns as a city and a police service. The decision to withhold funding for these unlawful demonstrations is an important step and we call on all crowdfunding sites to follow," Ottawa police said on Twitter.

GoFundMe said it would distribute any unclaimed donations to a charity chosen by the Freedom Convoy group -- prompting harsh criticism and calls for fraud investigations by Republicans in the United States.

Advertisement

The protests, which have disrupted traffic and shuttered businesses across the country, have prompted some counter-protests and high tensions despite urges from officials not to conduct demonstrations against the trucker convoys, the CBC reported.

RELATED Canada's Justin Trudeau gets COVID-19, as vaccine mandate protests go on

In Manitoba, a man drove his white Jeep through a crowd of protesters gathered on the grounds of a legislative building and reportedly injured three of the protesters, video footage posted to Twitter shows.

Ottawa police said on Twitter in the late afternoon on Saturday that police responded to more than 400 calls for service and that its hate crime hotline alone received more than 150 calls.

"In total, over 50 criminal offenses are being investigated -- 11 of those were hate crimes which resulted in charges against four people," the department said. "All available officers have been deployed."

Last week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family were moved to an undisclosed location as the truckers arrived in the nation's capital after the sergeant-at-arms of the Canadian Parliament warned that protesters might show up at the homes of politicians.

However, The New York Times reported on Saturday that the weekend protests had "remained mostly peaceful and festive" with bands performing music in the streets and inflatable bouncy castles for children.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Queen Elizabeth holds reception at private residence ahead of Platinum Jubilee
World News // 2 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth holds reception at private residence ahead of Platinum Jubilee
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth II held a reception Saturday at her private residence ahead of her Platinum Jubilee.
Trial delayed for Beijing Olympics protesters arrested in Greece
World News // 4 hours ago
Trial delayed for Beijing Olympics protesters arrested in Greece
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- A Greek court has delayed the trial for three protesters who were arrested in October for disrupting an Olympic flame lighting ceremony.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, wife test positive for COVID-19
World News // 4 hours ago
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, wife test positive for COVID-19
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Saturday that he and his wife, Emine Erdogan, have tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
Rescuers work to free boy trapped in Moroccan well for 3 days
World News // 1 day ago
Rescuers work to free boy trapped in Moroccan well for 3 days
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Rescuers worked Friday to free a 5-year-old boy trapped more than 100 feet underground in a dry well for three days, officials said.
U.S. Ambassador Rahm Emanuel has first meeting with Japanese Prime Minister
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. Ambassador Rahm Emanuel has first meeting with Japanese Prime Minister
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel met for the first time with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Friday.
U.S., EU settle decade-long dispute over importing clams, oysters, other shellfish
World News // 1 day ago
U.S., EU settle decade-long dispute over importing clams, oysters, other shellfish
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- The European Union and the United States agreed Friday to end a decade-long trade dispute and allow imports and exports of shellfish, including oysters, clams, mussels and scallops.
Austria approves COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all adults
World News // 1 day ago
Austria approves COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all adults
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Austria issued a nationwide COVID-19 vaccine mandate for adults on Friday, becoming the first European country to issue such an edict.
Hundreds of boys missing from Syrian prison holding ISIS fighters, watchdog says
World News // 1 day ago
Hundreds of boys missing from Syrian prison holding ISIS fighters, watchdog says
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Hundreds of boys are missing from a Syria prison after an inmate uprising last month that brought clashes between U.S.-backed Kurdish forces and Islamic State prisoners, global watchdog Human Rights Watch said Friday.
Google Doodle marks start of 2022 Winter Olympics
World News // 1 day ago
Google Doodle marks start of 2022 Winter Olympics
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Friday's Google Doodle featured colorful drawings of animals participating in cold-weather sports to mark the opening of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.
Russia's Putin, China's Xi oppose NATO expansion, criticize U.S. at pre-Olympics summit
World News // 1 day ago
Russia's Putin, China's Xi oppose NATO expansion, criticize U.S. at pre-Olympics summit
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin met on Friday with Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of the start of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, pledging future cooperation and denouncing the United States and Western allies.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rescuers work to free boy trapped in Moroccan well for 3 days
Rescuers work to free boy trapped in Moroccan well for 3 days
Texas shooting spree kills 4, injures 3; gunman dead, police say
Texas shooting spree kills 4, injures 3; gunman dead, police say
Colorado church shooting kills 1 woman, injures 2 men
Colorado church shooting kills 1 woman, injures 2 men
1 dead, 4 injured in hookah bar shooting near Virginia Tech
1 dead, 4 injured in hookah bar shooting near Virginia Tech
Judge temporarily blocks Va. Gov. Youngkin's mask-optional order for schools
Judge temporarily blocks Va. Gov. Youngkin's mask-optional order for schools
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement