Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 4, 2022 / 10:10 AM

Hundreds of boys missing from Syrian prison holding ISIS fighters, watchdog says

By Doug Cunningham
Hundreds of boys missing from Syrian prison holding ISIS fighters, watchdog says
Syrian fighters take up position near a prison in Ghweran district in Hasaka, northeastern Syria, on January 21. The prison was the scene of an inmate uprising that lasted for several days. Photo by Ahmed Mardnli/EPA-EFE

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Hundreds of boys are missing from a Syria prison after an inmate uprising last month that brought clashes between U.S.-backed Kurdish forces and Islamic State prisoners, global watchdog Human Rights Watch said Friday.

Inmates attacked the guards at the prison, located in the Ghweran section of al-Hasakah, on Jan. 20. It took the Syrian Democratic Forces a few days to regain control of the facility.

Advertisement

"The Syrian Democratic Forces began evacuating men and boys from the besieged prison days ago, yet the world still has no idea how many are alive or dead," Letta Tayler, Human Rights Watch associate crisis and conflict director, said in a statement.

The Human Rights Watch report said the SDF "should immediately allow international human rights groups to visit the detainees it has evacuated or recaptured" and provide them with essential care.

RELATED U.S.-backed forces in Syria retake ISIS prison days after inmate takeover

The group also said Friday that the U.S. and Mexican governments have subjected more than 20,000 children to serious risk under the Migrant Protection Protocols, also known as the "Remain in Mexico" program.

The international human rights organization said data show that at least 21,300 asylum-seeking children were sent with their families to " Mexican border cities" under the program.

Advertisement

"The data shows how many children the Trump administration wrongly sent to dangerous conditions in Mexico, many of them still there a year after President Joe Biden came into office with pledges to end this program," Ari Sawyer, U.S. border researcher at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement.

RELATED U.S. condemns ISIS attack on prison in Syria to free detained fighters

The group said efforts to account for the missing children and families are on hold, and accused the U.S. government of leaving vulnerable asylum seekers stranded.

Latest Headlines

Google Doodle marks start of 2022 Winter Olympics
World News // 2 hours ago
Google Doodle marks start of 2022 Winter Olympics
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Friday's Google Doodle featured colorful drawings of animals participating in cold-weather sports to mark the opening of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.
Russia's Putin, China's Xi oppose NATO expansion, criticize U.S. at pre-Olympics summit
World News // 3 hours ago
Russia's Putin, China's Xi oppose NATO expansion, criticize U.S. at pre-Olympics summit
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin met on Friday with Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of the start of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, pledging future cooperation and denouncing the United States and Western allies.
Biden says U.S. raid in Syria killed 'horrible' ISIS leader with 'signature precision'
World News // 1 day ago
Biden says U.S. raid in Syria killed 'horrible' ISIS leader with 'signature precision'
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- U.S. forces conducted a counter-terrorism mission in northwest Syria late Wednesday that killed the leader of the Islamic State terrorist group, U.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday.
January food prices rise to record levels, burdening world's poor
World News // 14 hours ago
January food prices rise to record levels, burdening world's poor
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Global food prices have risen to their highest levels since 2011 amid disruptions to the supply chain, drought and other harmful weather, increasing energy prices and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Canadian PM Trudeau rules out military intervention, negotiation with protesters
World News // 15 hours ago
Canadian PM Trudeau rules out military intervention, negotiation with protesters
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday ruled out the possibility of military intervention in Ottawa to disband protests in the country's capital.
Rotterdam to dismantle historic bridge to accommodate Jeff Bezos' yacht
World News // 15 hours ago
Rotterdam to dismantle historic bridge to accommodate Jeff Bezos' yacht
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- The city of Rotterdam will dismantle a large historic bridge to accommodate billionaire Jeff Bezos' superyacht this summer.
Tainted cocaine kills at least 20, sickens dozens near Buenos Aires
World News // 20 hours ago
Tainted cocaine kills at least 20, sickens dozens near Buenos Aires
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Tainted cocaine has killed at least 20 people in Argentina and 84 have been hospitalized, officials said Thursday.
Report finds racism, bullying, misogyny among London cops
World News // 22 hours ago
Report finds racism, bullying, misogyny among London cops
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- An investigative police report issued Thursday details evidence of "discrimination, misogyny, harassment and bullying" by Metropolitan Police officers in London.
RAF scrambles fighter jets to investigate foreign jets for 2nd day in a row
World News // 1 day ago
RAF scrambles fighter jets to investigate foreign jets for 2nd day in a row
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- For the second day in a row, Britain's Royal Air Force scrambled Typhoon fighter jets on Thursday from a base in Scotland after spotting foreign jets in what officials called an "area of interest."
British central bank hikes interest rates for 2nd straight session; ECB takes no action
World News // 1 day ago
British central bank hikes interest rates for 2nd straight session; ECB takes no action
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Britain's central bank narrowly voted to raise interest rates on Thursday -- the first time it's done so on two consecutive meetings in nearly 20 years.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Threats from QAnon conspiracists force butterfly sanctuary to close
Threats from QAnon conspiracists force butterfly sanctuary to close
Mississippi becomes 37th state to legalize medical marijuana
Mississippi becomes 37th state to legalize medical marijuana
Canadian PM Trudeau rules out military intervention, negotiation with protesters
Canadian PM Trudeau rules out military intervention, negotiation with protesters
Ukraine crisis: Russia says Biden's move to send troops is proof of U.S. aggression
Ukraine crisis: Russia says Biden's move to send troops is proof of U.S. aggression
Rotterdam to dismantle historic bridge to accommodate Jeff Bezos' yacht
Rotterdam to dismantle historic bridge to accommodate Jeff Bezos' yacht
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement