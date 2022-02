Rahm Emanuel (L), Ambassador-Designate of the United States, fist-bumps Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the start of their meeting, at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Friday. Pool Photo by Franck Robichon/ EPA-EFER

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel met for the first time with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Friday and committed to working "wholeheartedly" for the alliance between the countries. During the meeting in the prime minister's office, Kishida said Emanuel's appointment symbolized the "ironclad" nature of the U.S.-Japan alliance. Advertisement

"I hope for your success in various fields and areas during your term in Japan to further enhance the Japan-U.S. relationship," the prime minister said during the meeting.

Emanuel told reporters he would work wholeheartedly to build on the alliance's strong foundation as the two nations confront China's growing economic and military clout in the Indo-Pacific region.

Kishida and Emanuel agreed in the meeting to continue bilateral coordination on China and North Korea issues, the Japan Times reported.

Emanuel, a former mayor of Chicago, also presented Kishida with Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox jerseys with his name and the number 100, referring to Kishida's position as Japan's 100th prime minister.

Emanuel also recently met with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa.

"The United States is fully committed to working with Japan as a full ally to counter the challenges, and to realize our shared vision of a truly free and open Indo-Pacific," Emanuel said in a statement.