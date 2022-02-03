Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 3, 2022 / 10:21 AM

RAF scrambles fighter jets to investigate foreign jets for 2nd day in a row

By Rich Klein

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- For the second day in a row, Britain's Royal Air Force scrambled Typhoon fighter jets on Thursday from a base in Scotland after spotting foreign jets in what officials called an "area of interest."

The first on Wednesday occurred a few hours after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine would be disastrous.

Advertisement

Thursday, the Royal Air Force scrambled Typhoon fighters from a base in Scotland -- after officials said jets were spotted in an "area of interest." Officials did not specify to which country to jets belonged.

A day earlier, the RAF scrambled fighters to "intercept and escort" four Russian Bear aircraft away from the area.

The Lossiemouth base in Moray is one of two RAF Quick Reaction Alert stations that guard British airspace. RAF Lossiemouth protects Britain's northern airspace, and RAF Coningsby in the south.

Read More

U.K. Typhoon fighter flies with Meteor air-to-air missiles for first time Russian aircraft barrel rolls U.S. Air Force plane, second time in a month RAF intercepts Russian bombers flying near British airspace

Latest Headlines

Merck says it sold $952 million of COVID-19 treatment pill in 4Q
World News // 1 hour ago
Merck says it sold $952 million of COVID-19 treatment pill in 4Q
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Merck said Thursday it sold $952 million molnupiravir, its coronavirus treatment pill, over the fourth quarter in 2021 and expects to sell up to $6 billion this year.
British central bank hikes interest rates for 2nd straight session; ECB takes no action
World News // 1 hour ago
British central bank hikes interest rates for 2nd straight session; ECB takes no action
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Britain's central bank narrowly voted to raise interest rates on Thursday -- the first time it's done so on two consecutive meetings in nearly 20 years.
Ukraine crisis: Russia says Biden's move to send troops is proof of U.S. aggression
World News // 2 hours ago
Ukraine crisis: Russia says Biden's move to send troops is proof of U.S. aggression
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Russia reacted negatively Thursday to U.S. President Joe Biden's decision to send thousands of American troops to Eastern Europe, a show of support for NATO and Ukraine against fears that Moscow is planning an invasion.
Biden says U.S. raid in Syria killed top ISIS leader, will address nation
World News // 8 hours ago
Biden says U.S. raid in Syria killed top ISIS leader, will address nation
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- U.S. forces conducted a counter-terrorism mission in northwest Syria late Wednesday that killed several people, including civilian children, and the leader of the Islamic State terrorist group, President Joe Biden said.
More than 50 killed in attack on Democratic Republic of the Congo camp
World News // 15 hours ago
More than 50 killed in attack on Democratic Republic of the Congo camp
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- At least 50 people died in an attack at a camp for internally displaced people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the United Nations said Wednesday.
Erin O'Toole out as leader of Conservative Party of Canada
World News // 18 hours ago
Erin O'Toole out as leader of Conservative Party of Canada
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The Conservative Party of Canada caucus voted Wednesday to remove Erin O'Toole as its leader, triggering what will become a second leadership race in 18 months.
Biden to send 3,000 U.S. troops to Eastern Europe over Russia-Ukraine crisis
World News // 1 day ago
Biden to send 3,000 U.S. troops to Eastern Europe over Russia-Ukraine crisis
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden has agreed to send a few thousand additional troops to Eastern Europe to support NATO and Ukraine to dissuade Russia from any kind of military intervention in Ukraine, according to reports.
More Conservative MPs join call for Boris Johnson to resign
World News // 19 hours ago
More Conservative MPs join call for Boris Johnson to resign
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Three Conservative Members of Parliament submitted letters Wednesday, calling on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign over the scandal from parties he attended at 10 Downing St. during a pandemic lockdown.
OPEC, partners agree to small increase in oil production in March
World News // 21 hours ago
OPEC, partners agree to small increase in oil production in March
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- OPEC and its oil-producing partners said Wednesday they will move ahead with plans for a small increase oil output in March as crude prices are hovering at high levels.
Dutch gynecologist used own sperm to father 21 children, investigators say
World News // 23 hours ago
Dutch gynecologist used own sperm to father 21 children, investigators say
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- A doctor in the Netherlands fathered 21 children -- and possibly more -- over a span of 13 years by using his own sperm for women who'd come to him for fertility treatment, Dutch investigators have found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Erin O'Toole out as leader of Conservative Party of Canada
Erin O'Toole out as leader of Conservative Party of Canada
Threats from QAnon conspiracists force butterfly sanctuary to close
Threats from QAnon conspiracists force butterfly sanctuary to close
Biden says U.S. raid in Syria killed top ISIS leader, will address nation
Biden says U.S. raid in Syria killed top ISIS leader, will address nation
Dutch gynecologist used own sperm to father 21 children, investigators say
Dutch gynecologist used own sperm to father 21 children, investigators say
Students identified as suspects in Minnesota school shooting
Students identified as suspects in Minnesota school shooting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement