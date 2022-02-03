RAF scrambles fighter jets to investigate foreign jets for 2nd day in a row

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- For the second day in a row, Britain's Royal Air Force scrambled Typhoon fighter jets on Thursday from a base in Scotland after spotting foreign jets in what officials called an "area of interest."

The first on Wednesday occurred a few hours after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine would be disastrous.

Advertisement

Thursday, the Royal Air Force scrambled Typhoon fighters from a base in Scotland -- after officials said jets were spotted in an "area of interest." Officials did not specify to which country to jets belonged.

A day earlier, the RAF scrambled fighters to "intercept and escort" four Russian Bear aircraft away from the area.

The Lossiemouth base in Moray is one of two RAF Quick Reaction Alert stations that guard British airspace. RAF Lossiemouth protects Britain's northern airspace, and RAF Coningsby in the south.