Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 3, 2022 / 10:00 AM

British central bank hikes interest rates for 2nd straight session; ECB takes no action

By Doug Cunningham
British central bank hikes interest rates for 2nd straight session; ECB takes no action
The Bank of England, pictured, also noted in its report Thursday that it expects unemployment in Britain to rise to at least 5% due to higher energy prices and rising costs for other goods. File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Britain's central bank narrowly voted to raise interest rates on Thursday -- the first time it's done so on two consecutive meetings in nearly 20 years. The European Union's central bank, meanwhile, decided to leave rates alone.

The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee voted 5-4 to increase rates by 25 basis points, to 0.5%. The panel did the same at the bank's last meeting in December. The last time it ordered rate hikes in back-to-back sessions was 2004.

Advertisement

The Bank of England has hiked interest rates to 0.5% and is taking other measures to battle inflation.

The bank's policy committee was unanimous in wanting to increase rates. The four members who voted against the quarter-point hike wanted a larger increase.

RELATED British central bank raises interest rates for the first time in 3 years

The Bank of England noted that inflation in Britain climbed from 5.1% in November to 5.4% in December, and said it expects prices to increase to almost 6% in February and March before peaking at around 7.25% in April.

The bank said it was partly motivated to make the increase to meet its 2% inflation target and sustain economic growth.

Also Thursday, the European Central Bank decided to leave rates unchanged near zero -- although prices in the eurozone climbed by more than 5% in January.

Advertisement
RELATED Bank of England leaves interest rates unchanged to study job market

In a statement, the bank said it expects inflation in Europe to decrease throughout 2022.

In its assessment, the Bank of England noted that global and British economic activity returned to their pre-COVID-19 levels at the end of last year -- and that it expects Britain's economy to recover this month and next from the impact of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

The Bank of England also noted that it expects unemployment in Britain to rise to 5% due to higher energy prices and rising costs for other goods.

Latest Headlines

RAF scrambles fighter jets to investigate foreign jets for 2nd day in a row
World News // 1 hour ago
RAF scrambles fighter jets to investigate foreign jets for 2nd day in a row
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- For the second day in a row, Britain's Royal Air Force scrambled Typhoon fighter jets on Thursday from a base in Scotland after spotting foreign jets in what officials called an "area of interest."
Merck says it sold $952 million of COVID-19 treatment pill in 4Q
World News // 1 hour ago
Merck says it sold $952 million of COVID-19 treatment pill in 4Q
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Merck said Thursday it sold $952 million molnupiravir, its coronavirus treatment pill, over the fourth quarter in 2021 and expects to sell up to $6 billion this year.
Ukraine crisis: Russia says Biden's move to send troops is proof of U.S. aggression
World News // 2 hours ago
Ukraine crisis: Russia says Biden's move to send troops is proof of U.S. aggression
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Russia reacted negatively Thursday to U.S. President Joe Biden's decision to send thousands of American troops to Eastern Europe, a show of support for NATO and Ukraine against fears that Moscow is planning an invasion.
Biden says U.S. raid in Syria killed top ISIS leader, will address nation
World News // 8 hours ago
Biden says U.S. raid in Syria killed top ISIS leader, will address nation
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- U.S. forces conducted a counter-terrorism mission in northwest Syria late Wednesday that killed several people, including civilian children, and the leader of the Islamic State terrorist group, President Joe Biden said.
More than 50 killed in attack on Democratic Republic of the Congo camp
World News // 15 hours ago
More than 50 killed in attack on Democratic Republic of the Congo camp
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- At least 50 people died in an attack at a camp for internally displaced people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the United Nations said Wednesday.
Erin O'Toole out as leader of Conservative Party of Canada
World News // 18 hours ago
Erin O'Toole out as leader of Conservative Party of Canada
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The Conservative Party of Canada caucus voted Wednesday to remove Erin O'Toole as its leader, triggering what will become a second leadership race in 18 months.
Biden to send 3,000 U.S. troops to Eastern Europe over Russia-Ukraine crisis
World News // 1 day ago
Biden to send 3,000 U.S. troops to Eastern Europe over Russia-Ukraine crisis
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden has agreed to send a few thousand additional troops to Eastern Europe to support NATO and Ukraine to dissuade Russia from any kind of military intervention in Ukraine, according to reports.
More Conservative MPs join call for Boris Johnson to resign
World News // 19 hours ago
More Conservative MPs join call for Boris Johnson to resign
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Three Conservative Members of Parliament submitted letters Wednesday, calling on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign over the scandal from parties he attended at 10 Downing St. during a pandemic lockdown.
OPEC, partners agree to small increase in oil production in March
World News // 21 hours ago
OPEC, partners agree to small increase in oil production in March
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- OPEC and its oil-producing partners said Wednesday they will move ahead with plans for a small increase oil output in March as crude prices are hovering at high levels.
Dutch gynecologist used own sperm to father 21 children, investigators say
World News // 23 hours ago
Dutch gynecologist used own sperm to father 21 children, investigators say
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- A doctor in the Netherlands fathered 21 children -- and possibly more -- over a span of 13 years by using his own sperm for women who'd come to him for fertility treatment, Dutch investigators have found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Erin O'Toole out as leader of Conservative Party of Canada
Erin O'Toole out as leader of Conservative Party of Canada
Threats from QAnon conspiracists force butterfly sanctuary to close
Threats from QAnon conspiracists force butterfly sanctuary to close
Biden says U.S. raid in Syria killed top ISIS leader, will address nation
Biden says U.S. raid in Syria killed top ISIS leader, will address nation
Dutch gynecologist used own sperm to father 21 children, investigators say
Dutch gynecologist used own sperm to father 21 children, investigators say
Students identified as suspects in Minnesota school shooting
Students identified as suspects in Minnesota school shooting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement