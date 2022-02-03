Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 3, 2022 / 7:16 PM

Canadian PM Trudeau rules out military intervention, negotiation with protesters

By Simon Druker
1/3
Canadian PM Trudeau rules out military intervention, negotiation with protesters
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday, he will not negotiate with protesters in Ottawa who are demanding an end to COVID-19 regulations. File Photo by Andre Pichette/EPA-EFE

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday ruled out the possibility of military intervention in Ottawa to disband protests in the country's capital.

Trudeau also said he will not negotiate with the protesters who demanded an end to the country's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Advertisement

Demonstrators have been in the city for almost a week.

Protests initially began over a vaccine requirement for cross-border truckers. The movement has since picked up momentum across the country as a larger stance against COVID-19 restrictions, including vaccine and mask mandates.

RELATED Merck says it sold $952 million of COVID-19 treatment pill in 4Q

"One has to be very, very cautious before deploying military in situations engaging Canadians. It is not something that anyone should enter in lightly, but as of now, there have been no requests and that is not in the cards right now," Trudeau said during a virtual news conference Thursday.

The city's police have had their hands full dealing with the protesters.

"The range of illegal, dangerous and unacceptable activities is beyond the ability to list and the time that we have there today," Ottawa police Chief Peter Sloly told a city council meeting Wednesday.

RELATED Canada's Justin Trudeau gets COVID-19, as vaccine mandate protests go on

A now-paused online fundraiser in support of protesters has generated more than $10 million.

Advertisement

One of the organizers said Thursday that the protesters will not back down.

"Let me assure the people of Ottawa that we have no intent to stay one day longer than necessary. Our departure will be based on the prime minister doing what is right, ending all mandates and restrictions on our freedoms," Tamara Lich told reporters during a news conference in Ottawa.

RELATED Truckers to converge on Ottawa for protest against vaccine mandates

Latest Headlines

January food prices rise to record levels, burdening world's poor
World News // 35 minutes ago
January food prices rise to record levels, burdening world's poor
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Global food prices have risen to their highest levels since 2011 amid disruptions to the supply chain, drought and other harmful weather, increasing energy prices and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rotterdam to dismantle historic bridge to accommodate Jeff Bezos' yacht
World News // 1 hour ago
Rotterdam to dismantle historic bridge to accommodate Jeff Bezos' yacht
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- The city of Rotterdam will dismantle a large historic bridge to accommodate billionaire Jeff Bezos' superyacht this summer.
Tainted cocaine kills at least 20, sickens dozens near Buenos Aires
World News // 6 hours ago
Tainted cocaine kills at least 20, sickens dozens near Buenos Aires
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Tainted cocaine has killed at least 20 people in Argentina and 84 have been hospitalized, officials said Thursday.
Report finds racism, bullying, misogyny among London cops
World News // 8 hours ago
Report finds racism, bullying, misogyny among London cops
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- An investigative police report issued Thursday details evidence of "discrimination, misogyny, harassment and bullying" by Metropolitan Police officers in London.
Biden says U.S. raid in Syria killed 'horrible' ISIS leader with 'signature precision'
World News // 17 hours ago
Biden says U.S. raid in Syria killed 'horrible' ISIS leader with 'signature precision'
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- U.S. forces conducted a counter-terrorism mission in northwest Syria late Wednesday that killed the leader of the Islamic State terrorist group, U.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday.
RAF scrambles fighter jets to investigate foreign jets for 2nd day in a row
World News // 10 hours ago
RAF scrambles fighter jets to investigate foreign jets for 2nd day in a row
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- For the second day in a row, Britain's Royal Air Force scrambled Typhoon fighter jets on Thursday from a base in Scotland after spotting foreign jets in what officials called an "area of interest."
British central bank hikes interest rates for 2nd straight session; ECB takes no action
World News // 10 hours ago
British central bank hikes interest rates for 2nd straight session; ECB takes no action
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Britain's central bank narrowly voted to raise interest rates on Thursday -- the first time it's done so on two consecutive meetings in nearly 20 years.
Ukraine crisis: Russia says Biden's move to send troops is proof of U.S. aggression
World News // 11 hours ago
Ukraine crisis: Russia says Biden's move to send troops is proof of U.S. aggression
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Russia reacted negatively Thursday to U.S. President Joe Biden's decision to send thousands of American troops to Eastern Europe, a show of support for NATO and Ukraine against fears that Moscow is planning an invasion.
More than 50 killed in attack on Democratic Republic of the Congo camp
World News // 1 day ago
More than 50 killed in attack on Democratic Republic of the Congo camp
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- At least 50 people died in an attack at a camp for internally displaced people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the United Nations said Wednesday.
Erin O'Toole out as leader of Conservative Party of Canada
World News // 1 day ago
Erin O'Toole out as leader of Conservative Party of Canada
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The Conservative Party of Canada caucus voted Wednesday to remove Erin O'Toole as its leader, triggering what will become a second leadership race in 18 months.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Threats from QAnon conspiracists force butterfly sanctuary to close
Threats from QAnon conspiracists force butterfly sanctuary to close
Ukraine crisis: Russia says Biden's move to send troops is proof of U.S. aggression
Ukraine crisis: Russia says Biden's move to send troops is proof of U.S. aggression
Biden on gun violence: 'The answer is not to defund the police'
Biden on gun violence: 'The answer is not to defund the police'
Biden says U.S. raid in Syria killed 'horrible' ISIS leader with 'signature precision'
Biden says U.S. raid in Syria killed 'horrible' ISIS leader with 'signature precision'
Biden calls for unity at 70th National Prayer Breakfast
Biden calls for unity at 70th National Prayer Breakfast
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement