Report finds racism, bullying, misogyny among London cops

Police scuffle with protesters in London on April 3. They were protesting a bill that would give police greater powers. Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- An investigative police report issued Thursday details evidence of "discrimination, misogyny, harassment and bullying" by Metropolitan Police officers in London. This police misconduct included racist, bullying and aggressive behavior, discrimination, toxic masculinity, misogyny, sexual harassment and banter used to excuse oppressive and offensive behaviors, according to the report. Advertisement

The report said some racist messages were posted by police on social media, including one that said, "My dad kidnapped some African children and used them to make dog food."

Black and Asian officers spoke of being ostracized, according to the report.

The Operation Hotton 15-page report said this evidence was found "involving officers predominantly based at Charing Cross Police Station."

That Charing Cross police team was disbanded, but the report says there was evidence of this behavior in subsequent investigations.

"We believe these incidents are not isolated or simply the behavior of a few "bad apples," the report said.

Among the misconduct cited in the report were a police officer assaulting his partner, an officer who had sex with a drunk person at the police station, and discriminatory actions and behaviors in WhatsApp messages.

The report said Operation Hotton was a series of nine linked independent investigations into police conduct. Most officers, the report said, held the rank of constable and were predominantly based at Charing Cross Police Station.

The report recommends 15 changes in policing practices, including taking sufficient steps to eradicate racism from the police force.

The recommendations also include making sure allegations of police bullying and harassment are "adequately detached and independent".

The IOPC urged a zero-tolerance policy on police bullying and harassment.

Past police misconduct in London has included sharing photos of two women who were killed.

In September 2021, a former London police officer pleaded guilty to murdering a woman after falsely arresting her.