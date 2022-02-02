More Conservative MPs join call for Boris Johnson to resign

1/3

Three more Conservative Members of Parliament joined the call for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign, submitting letters of no confident Wednesday over parties at 10 Downing St. during the pandemic lockdown. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Three Conservative Members of Parliament submitted letters Wednesday, calling on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign over the scandal from parties he attended at 10 Downing St. during a pandemic lockdown. Gary Streeter is the latest to submit a letter seeking a motion of no confidence in the prime minister. Earlier Wednesday, Tobias Elwood and Anthony Mangnall submitted no confidence letters. Advertisement

"I previously made it clear in response to the many emails I have received about the parties in Downing Street that appeared to break Lockdown rules, that the wise thing to do was to await the report from Sue Gray," MP Gary Streeter wrote to his constituents on his website.

"This has now been received (albeit in truncated form) and I have made my decision. I cannot reconcile the pain and sacrifice of the vast majority of the British Public during lockdown with the attitude and activities of those working in Downing Street. Accordingly, I have now submitted a letter seeking a motion of no confidence in the Prime Minister. I have not come to this decision lightly. It is not my intention to say any more about this matter."

Advertisement

Streeter is the one of the party's longest-serving MPs.

An investigative report by civil servant Sue Gray leveled a number of criticisms and found "serious failure" in government.

Johnson apologized publicly in January, saying "with hindsight, I should have sent everyone back inside. To them, and to this house, I offer my heartfelt apology."

The matter has been dubbed "partygate" in the British media.

At least 17 Conservative MPs have already submitted letters, but only nine have done so publicly, according to the BBC.

At least 54 MPs need to submit letters in order to trigger a vote on Johnson's leadership of the party. If that vote takes place, 180 MPs would be required to unseat him.