Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 2, 2022 / 11:55 AM

Dutch gynecologist used own sperm to father 21 children, investigators say

By Simon Druker
Dutch gynecologist used own sperm to father 21 children, investigators say
"The way this doctor acted at the time is unacceptable," said a member of the board of directors at the hospital where the Dutch gynecologist worked. File Photo by Chaikom/Shutterstock

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- A doctor in the Netherlands fathered 21 children -- and possibly more -- over a span of 13 years by using his own sperm for prospective mothers who'd come to him for fertility treatment, Dutch investigators have found.

The gynecologist, Dr. Jos Beek, worked at the Elisabeth Hospital in the city of Leiderdorp between 1973 and 1986. He died in 2019.

Advertisement

The discovery was made by Fiom, a Dutch company that helps people born from anonymous donors trace their biological heritage.

Investigators found that the women in question gave birth to children who all shared the same father. The patients were seeking fertility treatment with sperm from anonymous donors.

RELATED Weight loss before fertility treatment may not affect odds of success

"We are very shocked by this," said Peter Jue, a member of the hospital's board of directors, according to The Guardian. "This, of course, has a significant impact on the parents and children involved.

"We recognize the situation they have found themselves in and want to do as much as possible to get information on the table. The way this doctor acted at the time is unacceptable."

Jue said that it's possible that Beek could have fathered dozens more children. The hospital has set up a hotline and is asking Beek's former female patients for information.

Advertisement
RELATED Infertility treatments aren't to blame for premature births, study says

Beek becomes the third Dutch gynecologist known to use his own sperm in treatment.

In 2020, similar DNA testing showed that Dr. Jan Wildschut fathered 17 children with women who were seeking anonymous donors -- and in 2019, Dr. Jan Karbaat was found to have used his own sperm to father 49 children.

RELATED Study: COVID-19 vaccines may cause small, temporary increase in menstrual cycle

Latest Headlines

Reports: Biden to send a few thousand U.S. troops to Eastern Europe over Russia-Ukraine crisis
World News // 3 hours ago
Reports: Biden to send a few thousand U.S. troops to Eastern Europe over Russia-Ukraine crisis
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden has agreed to send a few thousand additional troops to Eastern Europe to support NATO and Ukraine to dissuade Russia from any kind of military intervention in Ukraine, according to reports.
European Commission may add natural gas, nuclear to green investments
World News // 2 hours ago
European Commission may add natural gas, nuclear to green investments
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The European Commission on Wednesday started probing how natural gas and nuclear power could fit into its green investment on a limited basis, much to the chagrin of some environmentalists and its own members.
Fueled by oil and gas prices, eurozone sees another record rise of inflation
World News // 3 hours ago
Fueled by oil and gas prices, eurozone sees another record rise of inflation
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Inflation in the eurozone -- the nearly two dozen countries that use the euro -- has risen to another record level, officials said on Wednesday.
North Korean first lady Ri Sol Ju makes first appearance in nearly 5 months
World News // 8 hours ago
North Korean first lady Ri Sol Ju makes first appearance in nearly 5 months
SEOUL, Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Ri Sol Ju, the wife of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, attended a musical performance celebrating the Lunar New Year in her first public appearance since September, state-run media reported Wednesday.
Censorship, suppression the norm in some Arab world nations, experts say
World News // 8 hours ago
Censorship, suppression the norm in some Arab world nations, experts say
WASHINGTON, Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Censorship and suppression of political opposition across social media platforms is the norm in many Arab world countries, experts said at a Brookings Institution forum.
U.N. chief: North Korea broke moratorium on long-range missile launches
World News // 10 hours ago
U.N. chief: North Korea broke moratorium on long-range missile launches
SEOUL, Feb. 2 (UPI) -- U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said North Korea violated its self-imposed moratorium on long-range missile launches when it fired a ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. territory of Guam.
Quebec ditches proposed COVID-19 vaccine tax
World News // 17 hours ago
Quebec ditches proposed COVID-19 vaccine tax
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Quebec Premier Francois Legault dropped plans to tax unvaccinated residents Tuesday amid backlash over the effort to increase protection against COVID-19 in the Canadian province.
COVID-19 medical waste management exposes 'dire need' for improvement, WHO says
World News // 19 hours ago
COVID-19 medical waste management exposes 'dire need' for improvement, WHO says
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- COVID-19 medical waste has strained waste management systems, exposing a "dire need" to improve practices, the World Health Organization said Tuesday.
Torrential rainfall triggers deadly landslide, flooding in Ecuador
World News // 20 hours ago
Torrential rainfall triggers deadly landslide, flooding in Ecuador
A round of highly localized torrential rainfall triggered a deadly landslide in Ecuador's capital city of Quito and left parts of the region buried in mud.
For Lebanon's wineries, exports becoming a lifeline
World News // 20 hours ago
For Lebanon's wineries, exports becoming a lifeline
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Feb. 1 (UPI) -- For Lebanon's wine industry, exports have become a means of survival amid the country's worst financial crisis and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas leaders warn of possible power outages as freezing weather approaches
Texas leaders warn of possible power outages as freezing weather approaches
Rep. Cawthorn sues N.C. elections board over effort to exclude him from ballot
Rep. Cawthorn sues N.C. elections board over effort to exclude him from ballot
CDC ranks Mexico 'very high risk' for travel
CDC ranks Mexico 'very high risk' for travel
Brian Flores sues Miami Dolphins, NFL alleging racial discrimination
Brian Flores sues Miami Dolphins, NFL alleging racial discrimination
North Korean first lady Ri Sol Ju makes first appearance in nearly 5 months
North Korean first lady Ri Sol Ju makes first appearance in nearly 5 months
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement