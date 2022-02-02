Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 2, 2022 / 4:00 AM

Censorship, suppression the norm in some Arab world nations, experts say

By Zoya Mirza, Medill News Service
Censorship, suppression the norm in some Arab world nations, experts say
People hold photos of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi as they a pray at Fatih Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, in November 2018.  File Photo by Tolga Bozoglu/EPA-EFE

WASHINGTON, Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Censorship and suppression of political opposition across social media platforms is the norm in many Arab world countries, which use intentionally vague cyberspace laws that allow these regimes to prosecute anyone who poses a threat to their authority, according to a wide range of experts.

"We've seen extensive efforts of regional governments to use new these new tools against each other and against their own internal opposition," Daniel Byman, a Middle East policy expert at the Brookings Institution, said during a discussion held by the think tank last week.

Advertisement

For instance, Saudi Arabia's legal infrastructure for the cyber realm is vague and ambiguous, allowing room for interpretation.

The country's latest Anti-Cyber Crime Law lists "the production, preparation, transmission or storage of material impinging on public order, religious values, public morals or privacy, through an information network or computer" as cybercrimes that carry penalties of imprisonment for up to five years or hefty fines.

Advertisement
RELATED Colonial-era laws are being used to shut down journalism in Hong Kong

However,the clause does not specify what would qualify as "impinging," allowing courts leeway to determine what constitutes a crime.

The vague language exists to instill "an underlying sense of fear that people could be and are prosecuted and physically repressed for their online activity," according to Alexandra Siegel, a foreign policy expert who specializes in digital shifts in the Arab world.

Siegel said Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Egypt and Jordan are examples of states that also engage in coordinated efforts to produce inauthentic or proxy accounts or hire digital mercenaries to do so to frame political opponents.

RELATED Human Rights Watch urges Olympic sponsors to hold China to account for abuses

This, alongside censoring access to information or the news i, allows for authoritarian regimes to control the narrative, she said, adding that employing tactics of fear and intimidation are part of "the authoritarian tool kit."

In April 2019, a series of Twitter posts and a public statement uploaded by the human rights advocacy group "ALQST" revealed the Saudi government had carried out an unwarranted wave of arrests of at least nine journalists, bloggers and activists -- all of whom who had advocated publicly for social and legal reforms.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, the Saudi government did not publicly declare any reason for these arrests, which came not long after journalist and Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi's brutal murder at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, in October 2018.

Advertisement
RELATED Saudi princess released after almost three years in prison

The United Arab Emirates has taken similar measures. The country's defamation clause of Decree No. 5/2012 states that if an individual accuses or insults another person, especially if it entails slander against public servants in the course of or because of their work, the perpetrator is subject to imprisonment and a sizable fine.

This clause does not outline what such an insult would include, and the UAE court often uses it to arrest any activist, critic or journalist who criticizes the government.

Other states that have been accused of using broad interpretations of vaguely constructed cyberspace legislation to suppressing their citizens' speech include Egypt, Jordan, Yemen and Turkey.

A 2021 report produced by the Project on Middle East Political Science states that the "so-called 'cybercrime' laws drafted in the Gulf States, Egypt, Iran and Jordan fall short of international standards.

It stresses that if a state wants to police its citizens' free speech, it should "draft a clear, precise and unambiguous provision [the principle of legality] that is necessary and proportionate," in which sharing opinions cannot be characterized as potential criminal activity.

Recent political discourse in the United States has pushed for a reform of cyberspace laws, be it Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act or the Federal Information Security Management Act, intended to better monitor illicit activity on online platforms.

Advertisement

Such cyber-surveillance measures, many lawmakers have argued, are necessary to maintain national security and domestic safety.

However, experts in the field say that cyberspace policy revisions and law amendments must be counterbalanced with those that ensure people's freedom of expression.

"It is paramount to seek to achieve the least restrictive measures and always respect journalistic materials and sources. To achieve a sustainable balance, sufficient procedural safeguards and judicial oversight have to be in place," said Bernhard Maier, an arbitration specialist and lawyer who specializes in international cyberspace law.

"National security is a justification, but it is paramount at the same time to apply strict standards of necessity, legality and proportionality as a counterweight," Maier said.

Latest Headlines

North Korean first lady Ri Sol Ju makes first appearance in nearly 5 months
World News // 30 minutes ago
North Korean first lady Ri Sol Ju makes first appearance in nearly 5 months
SEOUL, Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Ri Sol Ju, the wife of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, attended a musical performance celebrating the Lunar New Year in her first public appearance since September, state-run media said Wednesday.
U.N. chief: North Korea broke moratorium on long-range missile launches
World News // 2 hours ago
U.N. chief: North Korea broke moratorium on long-range missile launches
SEOUL, Feb. 2 (UPI) -- U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that North Korea violated its self-imposed moratorium on long-range missile launches when it fired a ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. territory of Guam.
Quebec ditches proposed COVID-19 vaccine tax
World News // 9 hours ago
Quebec ditches proposed COVID-19 vaccine tax
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Quebec Premier Francois Legault dropped plans to tax unvaccinated residents Tuesday amid backlash over the effort to increase protection against COVID-19 in the Canadian province.
COVID-19 medical waste management exposes 'dire need' for improvement, WHO says
World News // 11 hours ago
COVID-19 medical waste management exposes 'dire need' for improvement, WHO says
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- COVID-19 medical waste has strained waste management systems, exposing a "dire need" to improve practices, the World Health Organization said Tuesday.
Torrential rainfall triggers deadly landslide, flooding in Ecuador
World News // 12 hours ago
Torrential rainfall triggers deadly landslide, flooding in Ecuador
A round of highly localized torrential rainfall triggered a deadly landslide in Ecuador's capital city of Quito and left parts of the region buried in mud.
For Lebanon's wineries, exports becoming a lifeline
World News // 13 hours ago
For Lebanon's wineries, exports becoming a lifeline
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Feb. 1 (UPI) -- For Lebanon's wine industry, exports have become a means of survival amid the country's worst financial crisis and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Gunshots heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace
World News // 13 hours ago
Gunshots heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Gunfire broke out Tuesday near the presidential palace in Guinea-Bissau, prompting concerns of an attempted coup in the West African nation, the Economic Community of West African States said.
Putin says U.S., NATO 'ignored' Russia's security demands
World News // 21 hours ago
Putin says U.S., NATO 'ignored' Russia's security demands
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said the West has ignored Moscow's key security requests amid tensions over Ukraine's possible membership in NATO.
German beer sales decline amid ongoing pandemic
World News // 15 hours ago
German beer sales decline amid ongoing pandemic
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- German beer sales have continued to decline amid COVID-19 pandemic-related closures, new statistical data released Tuesday showed.
CDC ranks Mexico 'very high risk' for travel
World News // 17 hours ago
CDC ranks Mexico 'very high risk' for travel
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The CDC ranked Mexico, among others, as 'very high risk' for traveling.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

CDC ranks Mexico 'very high risk' for travel
CDC ranks Mexico 'very high risk' for travel
Rep. Cawthorn sues N.C. elections board over effort to exclude him from ballot
Rep. Cawthorn sues N.C. elections board over effort to exclude him from ballot
Deplorable conditions: Texas National Guard troops call border operation a disaster
Deplorable conditions: Texas National Guard troops call border operation a disaster
Texas leaders warn of possible power outages as freezing weather approaches
Texas leaders warn of possible power outages as freezing weather approaches
Brian Flores sues Miami Dolphins, NFL alleging racial discrimination
Brian Flores sues Miami Dolphins, NFL alleging racial discrimination
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement