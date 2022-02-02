Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 2, 2022 / 5:01 PM

Erin O'Toole out as leader of Conservative Party of Canada

By Simon Druker
Erin O'Toole out as leader of Conservative Party of Canada
The caucus of the Conservative Party of Canada voted Wednesday to remove  Erin O'Toole (pictured) as its leader. Photo courtesy meet.erinotoole.ca

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The Conservative Party of Canada caucus voted Wednesday to remove Erin O'Toole as its leader, triggering what will become a second leadership race in 18 months.

O'Toole, a Member of Parliament from Ontario, knew Monday the vote was coming but had hoped to sway the required 50% support from the party's 119 MPs to hang on to power until a scheduled leadership review in 2023.

Advertisement

In a procedural move, he officially resigned as party leader after the 73 to 45 vote, with one abstention.

"I'm not going anywhere and I'm not turning back. Canada needs us to be united and serious! It's time for a reckoning. To settle this in caucus. Right here. Right now. Once and for all. Anger vs. Optimism. That is the choice in simple terms," O'Toole tweeted Monday.

RELATED Canada's Justin Trudeau gets COVID-19, as vaccine mandate protests go on

"I will accept the result of this vote. The signers of this letter must accept it, too. They brought it. They'll have to live with it. Rebecca and I are committed to our Party and conservatism in Canada. We look forward to continuing the journey."

Advertisement

The party has had four leaders since 2015.

RELATED Trudeau in undisclosed place as trucker protest descends on Ottawa

"Today, our caucus voted for a change in leadership. Canadians are proud of our identity, as a society that is forward-thinking, globally competitive and a safe place to live. A country that is fiscally responsible and cares about our neighbors. We want our leadership to clearly reflect these values," tweeted Matt Jeneroux, an Alberta MP who has been critical of O'Toole in the past.

Jeneroux called the result of the vote an "opportunity" for the party to unite a divided membership.

O'Toole, a four-term MP, has faced criticism from the party's right-leaning base. The former rescue helicopter air navigator in the Royal Canadian Air Force painted himself as a "true blue" conservative in his run for the party's leadership in 2020, before pivoting to a more moderate stance on several issues during the 2021 federal election.

RELATED Truckers to converge on Ottawa for protest against vaccine mandates

O'Toole, 49, had been at the helm for shortly over a year before faced with the election, during which the party was not able to increase its number of seats.

"I want to thank @erinotoole for his service to Canada - in the military, in Parliament, in cabinet, and as Conservative leader. I know that service will continue. Going forward, our party is united in its commitment to continuing to work for Canadians," tweeted Garnett Genuis, a fellow Conservative O'Toole critic.

Under the current Liberal minority government, the next election could be called at any time.

The party is expected to appoint an interim leader shortly.

Latest Headlines

Biden to send 3,000 U.S. troops to Eastern Europe over Russia-Ukraine crisis
World News // 9 hours ago
Biden to send 3,000 U.S. troops to Eastern Europe over Russia-Ukraine crisis
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden has agreed to send a few thousand additional troops to Eastern Europe to support NATO and Ukraine to dissuade Russia from any kind of military intervention in Ukraine, according to reports.
More Conservative MPs join call for Boris Johnson to resign
World News // 2 hours ago
More Conservative MPs join call for Boris Johnson to resign
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Three Conservative Members of Parliament submitted letters Wednesday, calling on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign over the scandal from parties he attended at 10 Downing St. during a pandemic lockdown.
OPEC, partners agree to small increase in oil production in March
World News // 4 hours ago
OPEC, partners agree to small increase in oil production in March
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- OPEC and its oil-producing partners said Wednesday they will move ahead with plans for a small increase oil output in March as crude prices are hovering at high levels.
Dutch gynecologist used own sperm to father 21 children, investigators say
World News // 6 hours ago
Dutch gynecologist used own sperm to father 21 children, investigators say
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- A doctor in the Netherlands fathered 21 children -- and possibly more -- over a span of 13 years by using his own sperm for women who'd come to him for fertility treatment, Dutch investigators have found.
European Commission may add natural gas, nuclear to green investments
World News // 8 hours ago
European Commission may add natural gas, nuclear to green investments
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The European Commission on Wednesday started probing how natural gas and nuclear power could fit into its green investment on a limited basis, much to the chagrin of some environmentalists and its own members.
Fueled by oil and gas prices, eurozone sees another record rise of inflation
World News // 9 hours ago
Fueled by oil and gas prices, eurozone sees another record rise of inflation
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Inflation in the eurozone -- the nearly two dozen countries that use the euro -- has risen to another record level, officials said on Wednesday.
North Korean first lady Ri Sol Ju makes first appearance in nearly 5 months
World News // 14 hours ago
North Korean first lady Ri Sol Ju makes first appearance in nearly 5 months
SEOUL, Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Ri Sol Ju, the wife of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, attended a musical performance celebrating the Lunar New Year in her first public appearance since September, state-run media reported Wednesday.
Censorship, suppression the norm in some Arab world nations, experts say
World News // 14 hours ago
Censorship, suppression the norm in some Arab world nations, experts say
WASHINGTON, Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Censorship and suppression of political opposition across social media platforms is the norm in many Arab world countries, experts said at a Brookings Institution forum.
U.N. chief: North Korea broke moratorium on long-range missile launches
World News // 16 hours ago
U.N. chief: North Korea broke moratorium on long-range missile launches
SEOUL, Feb. 2 (UPI) -- U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said North Korea violated its self-imposed moratorium on long-range missile launches when it fired a ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. territory of Guam.
Quebec ditches proposed COVID-19 vaccine tax
World News // 23 hours ago
Quebec ditches proposed COVID-19 vaccine tax
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Quebec Premier Francois Legault dropped plans to tax unvaccinated residents Tuesday amid backlash over the effort to increase protection against COVID-19 in the Canadian province.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas leaders warn of possible power outages as freezing weather approaches
Texas leaders warn of possible power outages as freezing weather approaches
Biden announces plan to cut cancer deaths in half in 25 years
Biden announces plan to cut cancer deaths in half in 25 years
Brian Flores sues Miami Dolphins, NFL alleging racial discrimination
Brian Flores sues Miami Dolphins, NFL alleging racial discrimination
North Korean first lady Ri Sol Ju makes first appearance in nearly 5 months
North Korean first lady Ri Sol Ju makes first appearance in nearly 5 months
Biden to send 3,000 U.S. troops to Eastern Europe over Russia-Ukraine crisis
Biden to send 3,000 U.S. troops to Eastern Europe over Russia-Ukraine crisis
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement