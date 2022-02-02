More than 50 killed in attack on Democratic Republic of the Congo camp

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- At least 50 people died in an attack at a camp for internally displaced people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the United Nations said Wednesday.

The attack by the so-called Cooperative for the Development of the Congo happened Tuesday in Savo, Ituri province, the U.N. Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo -- known by the acronym MONUSCO -- said.

In addition to the deaths, at least 36 people were injured.

The head of MONUSCO, Bintou Keita, condemned the attack.

The United Nations said U.N. peacekeepers arrived on the scene and exchanged gunfire with the attackers. The peacekeepers also worked with the Congolese army to push the attackers out of the area to prevent future attacks.

A representative for U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said humanitarian officials were providing medical supplies to the camp, but road access was restricted due to security issues.

Some 600,000 displaced people live in the region, the United Nations said. Most fled their homes in other parts of the country out of fear of attacks by militants.

Pierre Boisselet, coordinator of the Kivu Security Tracker, told The New York Times that among those killed were 16 children and nine women. The newspaper put the death toll at more than 60.