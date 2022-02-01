Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 1, 2022 / 10:39 AM

Aston Martin unveils 2nd luxury SUV -- a 'beast' packing almost 700 hp

By UPI Staff
1/4
Aston Martin unveils 2nd luxury SUV -- a 'beast' packing almost 700 hp
The luxury SUV will also be unique in that the automaker expects to produce only about 5,000 per year. Aston Martin said the first deliveries should begin in the second quarter of 2022. File Photo courtesy of Aston Martin/Facebook

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Aston Martin unveiled its second-ever sport-utility vehicle on Tuesday and said it will be the most powerful luxury SUV in the world -- capable of producing close to 700 horsepower.

The luxury British automaker announced the gasoline-powered DBX707 and said it's one of the quickest vehicles the company has ever produced.

Advertisement

Aston Martin said the SUV, powered by a 4.0 liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, packs about 697 horsepower and can go from zero to 62 mph in just 3.3 seconds.

The luxury SUV will also be unique in that the automaker expects to produce only about 5,000 per year. Aston Martin said the first deliveries should begin in the second quarter of 2022.

RELATED Bentley to invest $3.4 billion to become fully electric by 2030

"Too often this class of car is characterized by an obsession with brute force," Drummond Jacoy, Aston Martin head of vehicle engineering, said in a statement.

The new DBX707 is expected to compete with similar luxury SUVs from Ferrari, BMW, Mercedez-Benz and Lamborghini. Photo courtesy Aston Martin

Production of the car is due to start in the first quarter of 2022 with deliveries starting in the second quarter, the company said. "Our objective was to match immense performance with impeccable control and precision, combined with an authentic sporting character essential in every Aston Martin model."

Advertisement

"DBX707 is a true performance beast," added Aston Martin Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman.

RELATED Ford unveils Bronco Raptor, says it's most powerful street-legal version ever built

The DBX707 is only Aston Martin's second SUV. It began producing the first, the DBX, last year.

The new DBX707 will compete with luxury SUVs currently produced by Ferrari, BMW, Mercedez-Benz and Lamborghini. Aston Martin did not say Tuesday what the SUV's list price will be.

Formerly owned by Ford, Aston Martin is one of the most recognized luxury vehicle brands in the world and is well-known for being the flagship vehicle in the James Bond film series. Perhaps its best-known vehicle, the classic silver DB5, appeared in the Bond film Goldfinger in 1964. One of three DB5s from the production that still exist today sold in 2016 for $6.4 million.

RELATED Ford and Honda win best car, truck, SUV awards

Latest Headlines

CDC ranks Mexico 'very high risk' for travel
World News // 1 hour ago
CDC ranks Mexico 'very high risk' for travel
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The CDC ranked Mexico, among others, as 'very high risk' for traveling.
Taiwan says athletes will participate in Olympics Opening Ceremony after name dispute with China
World News // 1 hour ago
Taiwan says athletes will participate in Olympics Opening Ceremony after name dispute with China
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Taiwan's Olympic team will be a part of the Opening Ceremony later this week to begin the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, organizers said on Tuesday.
U.S.' Blinken, Russia's Lavrov to speak again on Tuesday about Ukraine crisis
World News // 4 hours ago
U.S.' Blinken, Russia's Lavrov to speak again on Tuesday about Ukraine crisis
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- A day after the U.S. and Russia clashed over Ukraine at the United Nations Security Council, the countries' top two diplomats were scheduled to speak Tuesday to address escalating fears about Moscow ordering an invasion.
New Zealand Catholic church says 14% of clergy have been accused of abuse since 1950
World News // 4 hours ago
New Zealand Catholic church says 14% of clergy have been accused of abuse since 1950
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- New Zealand's Catholic church, in response to a government inquiry, said on Tuesday that close to 15% of its diocesan clergy members have been accused of different kinds of abuse over the last seven decades.
Myanmar rife with crisis, violence, rebellion one year after military takeover
World News // 5 hours ago
Myanmar rife with crisis, violence, rebellion one year after military takeover
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary since the military takeover of the civilian government in Myanmar that has killed thousands, locked up former leaders and left the country in a state of economic upheaval.
U.S., Russia clash at U.N. Security Council over Ukraine; Moscow says U.S. 'provoking' crisis
World News // 1 day ago
U.S., Russia clash at U.N. Security Council over Ukraine; Moscow says U.S. 'provoking' crisis
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Russia clashed fiercely with the U.S. on Monday at a United Nations Security Council meeting convened to address the crisis in Ukraine, where Moscow has placed thousands of troops and spurred fears of an invasion.
Police: Suspect arrested for drone flights over Sweden's royal castle
World News // 15 hours ago
Police: Suspect arrested for drone flights over Sweden's royal castle
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- One person has been arrested in connection with a series of mysterious drone flights spotted in recent days over Sweden's Royal Palace near Stockholm, authorities say.
Mali expels French ambassador after severing diplomatic ties
World News // 20 hours ago
Mali expels French ambassador after severing diplomatic ties
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Mali's ruling military junta expelled the French ambassador to the country Monday, giving him 72 hours to leave the country.
18 rescued after cargo ship collides with oil tanker off Dutch coast
World News // 21 hours ago
18 rescued after cargo ship collides with oil tanker off Dutch coast
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- A cargo ship with 18 people aboard sank after colliding into the Netherlands coast of IJmuiden.
Canada's Justin Trudeau gets COVID-19, as vaccine mandate protests go on
World News // 21 hours ago
Canada's Justin Trudeau gets COVID-19, as vaccine mandate protests go on
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he has a breakthrough case of COVID-19 and protests of vaccine mandates continued at Canada's capital.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Beachfront home left teetering in wake of historic winter storm
Beachfront home left teetering in wake of historic winter storm
Canada's Justin Trudeau gets COVID-19, as vaccine mandate protests go on
Canada's Justin Trudeau gets COVID-19, as vaccine mandate protests go on
Atlanta prosecutor asks FBI for security after Trump's remarks at Texas rally
Atlanta prosecutor asks FBI for security after Trump's remarks at Texas rally
Asian nations welcome lunar new year -- or Year of the Tiger
Asian nations welcome lunar new year -- or Year of the Tiger
Domino's to tip carryout customers $3
Domino's to tip carryout customers $3
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement