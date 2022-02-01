Aston Martin unveils 2nd luxury SUV -- a 'beast' packing almost 700 hp

1/4

The luxury SUV will also be unique in that the automaker expects to produce only about 5,000 per year. Aston Martin said the first deliveries should begin in the second quarter of 2022. File Photo courtesy of Aston Martin/Facebook

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Aston Martin unveiled its second-ever sport-utility vehicle on Tuesday and said it will be the most powerful luxury SUV in the world -- capable of producing close to 700 horsepower. The luxury British automaker announced the gasoline-powered DBX707 and said it's one of the quickest vehicles the company has ever produced. Advertisement

Aston Martin said the SUV, powered by a 4.0 liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, packs about 697 horsepower and can go from zero to 62 mph in just 3.3 seconds.

The luxury SUV will also be unique in that the automaker expects to produce only about 5,000 per year. Aston Martin said the first deliveries should begin in the second quarter of 2022.

"Too often this class of car is characterized by an obsession with brute force," Drummond Jacoy, Aston Martin head of vehicle engineering, said in a statement.

Production of the car is due to start in the first quarter of 2022 with deliveries starting in the second quarter, the company said. "Our objective was to match immense performance with impeccable control and precision, combined with an authentic sporting character essential in every Aston Martin model."

Advertisement

"DBX707 is a true performance beast," added Aston Martin Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman.

The DBX707 is only Aston Martin's second SUV. It began producing the first, the DBX, last year.

The new DBX707 will compete with luxury SUVs currently produced by Ferrari, BMW, Mercedez-Benz and Lamborghini. Aston Martin did not say Tuesday what the SUV's list price will be.

Formerly owned by Ford, Aston Martin is one of the most recognized luxury vehicle brands in the world and is well-known for being the flagship vehicle in the James Bond film series. Perhaps its best-known vehicle, the classic silver DB5, appeared in the Bond film Goldfinger in 1964. One of three DB5s from the production that still exist today sold in 2016 for $6.4 million.