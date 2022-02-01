CDC ranks Mexico 'very high risk' for travel

The CDC listed Mexico as "very high" risk for travel Monday. Photo by Alonso Cupul/EPA-EFE

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The CDC ranked Mexico and 11 other countries as "very high risk" for traveling Monday amid rising COVID-19 cases. Mexico was moved to a risk Level 4 travel category as COVID-19 cases spiked across the country, reaching record highs. Advertisement

The risk Level 4 category also applies to Anguilla, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, French Guiana, Kosovo, Moldova, Paraguay, the Philippines, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Singapore.

According to the CDC, if you must travel to these countries, "make sure you are vaccinated and up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines before travel."

The CDC considers anyone age 12 and older to be "up to date" with their COVID-19 vaccine when they have received two mRNA vaccines -- or instead, a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine -- and a single booster dose of an mRNA vaccine.

The CDC places a Level 4 category on destinations with more than 500 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.