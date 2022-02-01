Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 1, 2022 / 7:45 AM

New Zealand Catholic church says 14% of clergy have been accused of abuse since 1950

By UPI Staff
New Zealand Catholic church says 14% of clergy have been accused of abuse since 1950
Of the nearly 1,700 reports of abuse included in Tuesday's figures, the church said that almost half of them involved children -- and most occurred in education and residential care facilities. File Photo by Mohammad Kheirkhah/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- New Zealand's Catholic church, in response to a government inquiry, said on Tuesday that close to 15% of its diocesan clergy members have been accused of sexual and other types of abuse over the last seven decades.

The figures were given in response to a royal commission established five years ago by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to determine how frequent reported cases of abuse were in the church.

Advertisement

The assessment says that 378, or 14%, of all diocesan clergy members have been accused of abuse since 1950.

"The scale of reported alleged abuse within the Catholic Church ... has become known for the first time from extensive research undertaken by the Church at the request of the Royal Commission on Abuse in Care," the Catholic Church of New Zealand said in a statement with the figures Tuesday.

RELATED Vietnamese Catholic priest killed in knife attack while hearing confessions

"A total of 1,680 reports of abuse were made by 1,122 individuals against Catholic clergy, brothers, nuns, sisters and lay people from 1950 to the present, with 592 alleged abusers named," it added. "Almost half the reported abuse involved sexual harm.

"The 1960s and 1970s were the decades with the most abuse reported, with 75% dated before 1990."

Advertisement

Of the nearly 1,700 reports of abuse, the church said that almost half involved children -- and most occurred in education and residential care facilities.

RELATED Pope Francis says COVID-19 'fake news' is spreading

"The results of this research have been requested by and provided to the royal commission," the church said. "The definition of abuse used is the one used by the commission and includes reports of sexual, physical, emotional, psychological and neglect."

"Church leaders are committed to ensuring transparency," Catherine Fyfe, chairwoman of the group that conducted the research, said in a statement. "Consistent with this principle, we have published this information now, as soon as the work on it has been completed.

"The Information Gathering Project was a major exercise involving dozens of people over two years, including searching paper files dating back 70 years in hundreds of places."

RELATED Teachers find wild fox sleeping on couch inside London school

The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, or SNAP, said after the release of the report Tuesday that the actual scale of abuse in the Catholic church in New Zealand has likely been higher, according to information from its members -- and could be as high as "twelve-fold."

"The church has simply released what information it has recorded and this should not be seen as a comprehensive listing of all abuse that has occurred," SNAP said, according to The Guardian. "The actual scale of sexual abuse is very difficult to measure."

Advertisement

Cardinal John Dew, the president of the New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference, called the figures in the report "horrifying."

"I am grateful that so much work has been done in researching the details and making them public," he said, according to The Guardian. "I firmly hope that facts like these will help us to face the sad reality.

"The church will learn from this and affirm its commitment to the work of safeguarding."

Latest Headlines

U.S.' Blinken, Russia's Lavrov to speak again on Tuesday about Ukraine crisis
World News // 1 hour ago
U.S.' Blinken, Russia's Lavrov to speak again on Tuesday about Ukraine crisis
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- A day after the U.S. and Russia clashed over Ukraine at the United Nations Security Council, the countries' top two diplomats were scheduled to speak Tuesday to address escalating fears about Moscow ordering an invasion.
Myanmar rife with crisis, violence, rebellion one year after military takeover
World News // 2 hours ago
Myanmar rife with crisis, violence, rebellion one year after military takeover
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary since the military takeover of the civilian government in Myanmar that's so far killed thousands, locked up former leaders and left the country in a state of economic upheaval.
U.S., Russia clash at U.N. Security Council over Ukraine; Moscow says U.S. 'provoking' crisis
World News // 1 day ago
U.S., Russia clash at U.N. Security Council over Ukraine; Moscow says U.S. 'provoking' crisis
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Russia clashed fiercely with the U.S. on Monday at a United Nations Security Council meeting convened to address the crisis in Ukraine, where Moscow has placed thousands of troops and spurred fears of an invasion.
Police: Suspect arrested for drone flights over Sweden's royal castle
World News // 12 hours ago
Police: Suspect arrested for drone flights over Sweden's royal castle
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- One person has been arrested in connection with a series of mysterious drone flights spotted in recent days over Sweden's Royal Palace near Stockholm, authorities say.
Mali expels French ambassador after severing diplomatic ties
World News // 17 hours ago
Mali expels French ambassador after severing diplomatic ties
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Mali's ruling military junta expelled the French ambassador to the country Monday, giving him 72 hours to leave the country.
18 rescued after cargo ship collides with oil tanker off Dutch coast
World News // 18 hours ago
18 rescued after cargo ship collides with oil tanker off Dutch coast
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- A cargo ship with 18 people aboard sank after colliding into the Netherlands coast of IJmuiden.
Canada's Justin Trudeau gets COVID-19, as vaccine mandate protests go on
World News // 18 hours ago
Canada's Justin Trudeau gets COVID-19, as vaccine mandate protests go on
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he has a breakthrough case of COVID-19 and protests of vaccine mandates continued at Canada's capital.
China sees COVID-19 surge as Olympics approach
World News // 18 hours ago
China sees COVID-19 surge as Olympics approach
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Two days before the start of the Beijing Winter Olympics, organizers are experiencing an increase in coronavirus cases linked to the sporting event, according to officials.
Asian nations welcome lunar new year -- or Year of the Tiger
World News // 20 hours ago
Asian nations welcome lunar new year -- or Year of the Tiger
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Monday marks the end of the Year of the Ox, as we usher in the 2022 Lunar New Year Tuesday, with the third in the 12-animal Chinese zodiac cycle, the tiger.
Tax 'haven' UAE to impose corporate taxes for the first time in its history
World News // 21 hours ago
Tax 'haven' UAE to impose corporate taxes for the first time in its history
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- For the first time, the UAE is introducing a corporate tax rate -- a shift for the Middle East country that's known for attracting some of the world's largest corporations because of its long-held exempt status.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Canada's Justin Trudeau gets COVID-19, as vaccine mandate protests go on
Canada's Justin Trudeau gets COVID-19, as vaccine mandate protests go on
Beachfront home left teetering in wake of historic winter storm
Beachfront home left teetering in wake of historic winter storm
Atlanta prosecutor asks FBI for security after Trump's remarks at Texas rally
Atlanta prosecutor asks FBI for security after Trump's remarks at Texas rally
U.S., Russia clash at U.N. Security Council over Ukraine; Moscow says U.S. 'provoking' crisis
U.S., Russia clash at U.N. Security Council over Ukraine; Moscow says U.S. 'provoking' crisis
Asian nations welcome lunar new year -- or Year of the Tiger
Asian nations welcome lunar new year -- or Year of the Tiger
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement