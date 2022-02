The military set up a security perimeter around near the presidential palace and is not allowing civilians to pass after gunshots rang out Tuesday in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau. Photo by Antonio Amaral/EPA-EFE

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Gunfire broke out Tuesday near the presidential palace in Guinea-Bissau, prompting concerns of an attempted coup in the West African nation, the Economic Community of West African States said. The unrest was reported in the capital of Bissau, which is situated on the western coast. Advertisement

"ECOWAS condemns the coup attempt and holds the military responsible for the physical integrity of President Umaro Sissoco Embalo and members of his government," ECOWAS said in a statement on Twitter.

"ECOWAS asks the military to return to their barracks and maintain a republican posture."

Embalo was elected president in 2020 and prior to that served as prime minister for more than a year. He and political rival Domingos Simoes Pereira fought over who won the Jan. 1, 2020, vote amid allegations of voter fraud.

The New York Times reported Embalo was participating in a Cabinet meeting when the gunfire broke out.

Mamadou Jao, an academic, told CNN the streets in Bissau were largely quiet and that many people were staying indoors amid the possible unrest. He said power had been cut off inside homes.

"Bissau is quiet but we don't know what is happening near the government palace ... We are waiting to know more about what is happening," Jan said. "The place is in darkness for about 3 or 4 hours. It is not something that happens normally.