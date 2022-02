The first female chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel, toasts with a beer during an election campaign event. File Photo by Christian Bruna/EPA

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- German beer sales have continued to decline amid COVID-19 pandemic-related closures, new statistical data released Tuesday showed. The country sold roughly 2.2 billion gallons of beer last year, marking a 2.2% decline from 2020, according to the new data from the Federal Statistical Office, with closure of restaurants and major events due to the pandemic "once again," impacting sales. Advertisement

Pandemic-related closures in January and February of the last year alone, dropped sales 27% and 19.1%, respectively, the office said.

Beer sales had also dropped 5.5% from 2019 as the pandemic took hold in 2020.

The figures did not include beer imported from countries outside the European Union.

Worldwide, COVID-19 cases and deaths, which peaked in January 2021, began dropping by the middle of February with vaccine distribution and lockdown restrictions.

Germany had implemented a strict lockdown in December 2020 that eased in the spring of 2021.

Recently, Germany announced another nationwide lockdown for people who remain unvaccinated as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 emerged.

Since the pandemic began, Germany has had over 10 million COVID-19 cases and 117,999 deaths from COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University global tracker.