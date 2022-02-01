Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 1, 2022 / 4:14 PM

Torrential rainfall triggers deadly landslide, flooding in Ecuador

By Mary Gilbert, Accuweather.com
Torrential rainfall triggers deadly landslide, flooding in Ecuador
A car is encased in mud on Tuesday, a day after a deadly flood in Quito, Ecuador. Photo by Jose Jacome/EPA-EFE

A round of highly localized torrential rainfall triggered a deadly landslide in Ecuador's capital city of Quito and left parts of the region buried in mud.

At least 16 deaths and 46 injuries were attributed to the massive landslide on Monday, according to the BBC.

Advertisement

The deluge worked to loosen a portion of the slopes of the Pichincha volcano, located just west of the city. The landslide, carrying a combination of mud and debris, quickly rushed downhill and overwhelmed the population of the La Gasca neighborhood below.

In addition to the mud and debris, torrential rainfall persisted and sent water surging down streets, sweeping away residents, leaving vehicles trapped and homes flooded.

RELATED Groundhog Day storm to spread snow, ice across 2,000-mile swath of U.S.

Emergency crews worked quickly to transport the injured as other crews cleared safe paths to keep people out of harm's way. In many spots throughout the impacted neighborhood, streets became unrecognizable under a thick layer of mud.

The National Police of Ecuador dispatched both a special operations group and an intervention and rescue group to assist with recovery efforts, according to Al Jazeera.

Quito, home to over 2 million people, is located in the northern portion of Ecuador and is no stranger to frequent rainfall.

Advertisement
RELATED Siberian marathon might be coldest of all time at minus 63.4 degrees

The overall weather pattern has been largely typical for Ecuador at this time of the year with daily showers and thunderstorms a common occurrence, according to AccuWeather senior meteorologist and lead international forecaster Jason Nicholls.

On Monday, a few of these "typical" showers and thunderstorms transformed into an all-out deluge.

Many different rainfall observations were recorded across the city, but the heaviest rainfall ultimately occurred in the western portion, according to Nicholls. Elevations climb dramatically just west of Quito, with the Pichincha volcano and many other high peaks located nearby.

RELATED Wisconsin's Ice Castles attraction features ice-sculpted tunnels, slides

Local authorities said that up to 3 inches of rain fell in the La Gasca neighborhood of Quito in just a few hours, according to Al Jazeera.

Quito Mayor Santiago Guarderas said Monday's rainfall was "a record figure" not seen since 2003.

Just over 11 inches of rain was recorded for the entire month of January at Quito's Mariscal Sucre Quito International Airport. The airport, located on the east side of the city, missed out on the heaviest rainfall from Monday's event.

Since October, around 2,800 people have been affected by heavy rain in Ecuador, with hundreds left homeless.

Latest Headlines

For Lebanon's wineries, exports becoming a lifeline
World News // 50 minutes ago
For Lebanon's wineries, exports becoming a lifeline
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Feb. 1 (UPI) -- For Lebanon's wine industry, exports have become a means of survival amid the country's worst financial crisis and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Gunshots heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace
World News // 1 hour ago
Gunshots heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Gunfire broke out Tuesday near the presidential palace in Guinea-Bissau, prompting concerns of an attempted coup in the West African nation, the Economic Community of West African States said.
Putin says U.S., NATO 'ignored' Russia's security demands
World News // 9 hours ago
Putin says U.S., NATO 'ignored' Russia's security demands
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said the West has ignored Moscow's key security requests amid tensions over Ukraine's possible membership in NATO.
German beer sales decline amid ongoing pandemic
World News // 2 hours ago
German beer sales decline amid ongoing pandemic
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- German beer sales have continued to decline amid COVID-19 pandemic-related closures, new statistical data released Tuesday showed.
CDC ranks Mexico 'very high risk' for travel
World News // 5 hours ago
CDC ranks Mexico 'very high risk' for travel
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The CDC ranked Mexico, among others, as 'very high risk' for traveling.
Aston Martin unveils 2nd luxury SUV -- a 'beast' packing almost 700 hp
World News // 5 hours ago
Aston Martin unveils 2nd luxury SUV -- a 'beast' packing almost 700 hp
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Aston Martin unveiled its second-ever sport-utility vehicle on Tuesday and said it will be the most powerful luxury SUV in the world -- capable of producing close to 700 horsepower.
Taiwan's athletes will march in Olympics Opening Ceremony after name dispute with China
World News // 6 hours ago
Taiwan's athletes will march in Olympics Opening Ceremony after name dispute with China
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Taiwan's Olympic team will be a part of the Opening Ceremony on Friday at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, organizers said Tuesday.
New Zealand Catholic church says 14% of clergy have been accused of abuse since 1950
World News // 8 hours ago
New Zealand Catholic church says 14% of clergy have been accused of abuse since 1950
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- New Zealand's Catholic church, in response to a government inquiry, said on Tuesday that close to 15% of its diocesan clergy members have been accused of different kinds of abuse over the last seven decades.
Myanmar rife with crisis, violence, rebellion one year after military takeover
World News // 9 hours ago
Myanmar rife with crisis, violence, rebellion one year after military takeover
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary since the military takeover of the civilian government in Myanmar that has killed thousands, locked up former leaders and left the country in a state of economic upheaval.
U.S., Russia clash at U.N. Security Council over Ukraine; Moscow says U.S. 'provoking' crisis
World News // 1 day ago
U.S., Russia clash at U.N. Security Council over Ukraine; Moscow says U.S. 'provoking' crisis
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Russia clashed fiercely with the U.S. on Monday at a United Nations Security Council meeting convened to address the crisis in Ukraine, where Moscow has placed thousands of troops and spurred fears of an invasion.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Beachfront home left teetering in wake of historic winter storm
Beachfront home left teetering in wake of historic winter storm
CDC ranks Mexico 'very high risk' for travel
CDC ranks Mexico 'very high risk' for travel
Domino's to tip carryout customers $3
Domino's to tip carryout customers $3
National Archives: Some Trump records given to Jan. 6 committee had been torn up
National Archives: Some Trump records given to Jan. 6 committee had been torn up
Novavax seeks FDA emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccine
Novavax seeks FDA emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement