Mali expels French ambassador after severing diplomatic ties

Mali's interim president, Col. Assimi Goita, and his ruling military junta expelled the French ambassador Monday, after comments Friday from the French Foreign Minister saying the junta was "out of control." File Photo by H. Diakite/EPA-EFE

This comes after comments Friday from French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian that Mali's junta, led by interim president Col. Assimi Goita, was "out of control," reports CNN.

"The French ambassador to Bamako was summoned and notified of a decision by the government inviting him to leave the national territory within 72 hours following hostile and outrageous comments by the French foreign affairs minister recently," said the government statement, reports France 24.

Mali severed diplomatic ties with France last week, ordering all French troops to leave the West African nation.

"France takes note of the transitional authorities' decision to bring to an end the mission of France's Ambassador to Mali. In reaction, France has decided to recall its ambassador," said a statement by the French Foreign Ministry, reports France 24.

Goita was behind the coup to dethrone President Boubacar Ibrahim Keita in August 2020,

In May 2021, he staged a second coup, seizing power after deposing the interim government.

