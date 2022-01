The priest was buried on Monday at St. Martin Chapel in Dong Nai province, Vietnam, and lies among other Dominicans in the Cemetery of the Province. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- A Catholic priest was killed in central Vietnam over the weekend by a man with a knife who attacked while the priest was hearing confessions, the Vatican said Monday. The priest of Dominican order, Joseph Tran Ngoc Thanh, was hearing the confessions on Saturday at the Sa Loong Subparish in Kon Tum province, which is located in Vietnam's Central Highlands. Advertisement

The Vatican said Tranh was stabbed multiple times shortly before the celebration of the Vespers Mass at a mission of Dak Mot, which is located about 275 miles northeast of Ho Chi Minh City.

The Vatican said another person at the church was injured when he rushed to Tranh's aid, but survived.

"Messages of mourning and grief have poured in from the parish community of Dak Mot where the priest lived and worked, as well as from the Dominican Province of Vietnam," the Vatican said via Vatican News.

The attacker was arrested and is believed to be mentally ill.

Tranh, 40, was buried on Monday at St. Martin Chapel in Dong Nai province and lies among other Dominicans in the Cemetery of the Province.

"Please unite to pray so that Father Guise's soul may soon enjoy the glory of God," the Diocese of Kon Tum said in a statement.

Advertisement